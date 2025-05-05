Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Plans for Hollywood Amid Trump’s Proposed Film Tariffs

It sounds as though Gov. Gavin Newsom is just as confused as the rest of the world over the logistics behind President Donald Trump’s proposed 100% tariff on foreign films — but he isn’t about to let that interfere with his plans for Hollywood.

“Governor Newsom continues to champion California’s iconic film and television industry — recognizing it as a cornerstone of the state’s economy, one that sustains hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs across every sector around the state,” his spokesperson told TheWrap. “His plan to more than double the state’s film and television tax credit reflects a commitment to keeping production here at home, supporting workers and maintaining California’s global leadership in entertainment.”

“If the President announces a proposal with more details, we will review it,” his office’s Monday statement further noted.

The update came a day after President Trump said he authorized the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to “immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.”

“The movie industry in America is dying a very fast death. Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a national security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

The White House then caveated that message slightly on Monday, adding: “Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again.”

Later on Monday, Trump then told reporters at the Oval Office, “I’m not looking to hurt the industry, I want to help the industry … we’re going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they’re happy with it, because we’re all about jobs.”

As for Newsom, he announced a proposal to expand California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program to $750 million annually from $330 million back in October. The California Film Commission then revealed a record 51 films that were approved for the latest round of state tax credits in March.