‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon Say First Time in Iconic Firehouse Was ‘Out of Body’ Experience | Video

Coon told TheWrap it was “just like it was in 1984” with OG cast members present

In the world of “Ghostbusters,” there are few locations more iconic than the firehouse where the team sets up shop. Originally introduced in the 1984 original, it has taken on a special meaning for fans of the franchise (if you’re near the actual firehouse in New York, a photo is a must). Part of what makes “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” so much fun is that the series returns to the firehouse for an entirely new adventure.

We asked the cast of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” – Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Ernie Hudson – what their first moments were like in that space. You can watch the video above.

Read Next
Where to Stream All the 'Ghostbusters' Movies Online

“Just surreal – to be there in the firehouse with all the props that were all from the original film. The Ecto-1 that was from the original film, sitting right there. The rest of the cast, from the original film, they were standing right there. The entire experience was a little out of body,” Rudd said.

“They were a little gobsmacked because it was just like it was in 1984,” Coon added. “It would have been different if they hadn’t been there and it was just us inhabiting that space. But because they were there, it feels like a fever dream.”

In “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” both the new gang, led by the Spangler family (Coon, Wolfhard, Grace) and science teacher-turned-father-figure Gary (Rudd), plus the classic Ghostbusters (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Hudson and Annie Potts) face off against an ancient evil, who looks to turn Manhattan into an icy graveyard – in the middle of summer. It’s a hoot. Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Emily Alyn Lind, James Acaster and William Atherton also star.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is in theaters everywhere right now.

ghostbusters-frozen-empire-bill-murray-ernie-hudson
Read Next
It's Up to ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ to Keep the Box Office Rolling

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.