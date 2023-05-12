Giant Pictures has hired Alamo Drafthouse’s Ahbra Perry and AMC Networks’ Jennifer Luisi to two new director roles, while promoting Madeleine Schumacher to director of distribution.

Perry will be the director of OTT Channels, overseeing the development of new and existing streaming channels. She will also head up theatrical acquisitions for the Drafthouse Films label. In that capacity, she will work with Alamo founder Tim League and Fantastic Fest director Lisa Dreyer. She comes to Giant from Alamo where she led their year-round VOD platform.

Luisi will be Giant Pictures’ new finance director, coming off a 15-year tenure at AMC Networks. She will take on responsibility for the financial management and planning of Giant’s VOD and theatrical business.

Schumacher, meanwhile, will move upwards to director of distribution, where she will lead Giant’s content team related to the company’s release slate of over 50 films and documentaries per year across both the Giant and Drafthouse labels.

Nick Savva, general manager of Giant Pictures said of the hires, “I am humbled to be working with such high-caliber executives at Giant Pictures and Drafthouse Films as we continue our multi-year run of growth at the company.”

Representatives from Giant Pictures and Drafthouse Films will participate in the Cannes Film Festival. They are pleased to announce their sponsorship of the Fantastic Pavilion, a new genre-focused hub that will feature screenings and events, marking its debut year at the Cannes Market.

The U.S. company’s buzzy indie slate includes Oliver Stone documentary “Nuclear Now,” which is being sold internationally by Mediawan Rights at next week’s Cannes Film Market, as well as Tribeca Festival hit, “Chop & Steele,” released under Giant’s Drafthouse Films label.