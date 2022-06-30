Godzilla and Titans Series for Apple TV+ Casts ‘Pachinko’ Star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe

After Warner Bros. and Legendary announced a March 2024 release date for the blockbuster big screen follow up to “Godzilla vs. Kong” Thursday morning, Legendary Television and Apple TV+ followed up by unveiling some of the lead cast for its untitled small screen continuation of the Monsterverse that revolves around Godzilla and his fellow monsters known as Titans.

Anna Sawai (“Pachinko,” “F9”), Ren Watabe (“461 Days of Bento”), Kiersey Clemons (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”), Joe Trippett (“Mare of Easttown,” “The Morning Show”) and Elisa Lasowski (“Versailles”) have been cast in the upcoming live-action series.

The show follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. The show, set in the shared Monsterverse universe that stretches across 2014’s “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and last year’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Sawai will star as Cate, a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor, who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers, per the streamer.

Watabe has been cast in the role of Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process.

Clemons will portray May, an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her.

Tippett stars as Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organization.

Lasowski has been cast as Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

Matthew Shakman (“WandaVision” and the upcoming “Star Trek” film) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer on the untitled Monsterverse series, which is produced for Apple TV+ by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (“Star Trek: Enterprise”), who serves as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (“Hawkeye”). The series is also executive produced by Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Executive producing for Toho Co. Ltd. are Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Toho is the owner of Godzilla and other classic characters and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

The four Monsterverse movies have grossed nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office, with the franchise expanding further with the upcoming Netflix anime “Skull Island.”