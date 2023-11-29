It turns out that Paramount+ subscribers really love orange soda. “Good Burger 2” has set a new record for the streamer, becoming the most-watched domestic launch for an original film in Paramount+ history, TheWrap can report.

Viewership for “Good Burger 2” was up 50% compared to the previous record holder, “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.” These metrics were taken based on active subscriber households across the first three days on all platforms.

“Seeing ‘Good Burger 2’ hit No. 1 on Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It’s amazing to see the movie bringing kids together with the generation that grew up with the first one,” Kenan Thompson said in a press release. “It also has an extra personal meaning for me because reuniting with my brother Kel takes it back to where it all began for us. I’m so proud that my production company Artists For Artists helped with producing this film – shout out to my partner Johnny Ryan and the whole creative team.”

“It was a blessing to work with Kenan again and step back into ‘Good Burger,’” Kel Mitchell said in a press release. “I’m amazed that after all these years, Ed still brings the laughs to people of all ages, and I hope kids and families enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. To see the movie break records as the most-watched original film on Paramount+ is a dream come true.”

The “Good Burger” films originally came from a recurring sketch that debuted on Thompson and Mitchell’s Nickelodeon sketch show, “All That.” The sketch and movies follow two fast food workers, slacker Dexter Reed (Thompson) and the well-meaning but erratic Ed (Mitchell). In the first movie, Dexter is forced to take an unglamorous fast food job to pay off the damages to his teacher’s car. Alongside his co-worker Ed, he quickly becomes sucked into an evil plot from a rival fast food chain.

The Paramount+ sequel takes place 26 years after the first movie. After a failed career as an inventor, Dexter returns to Good Burger only to find that Ed is now the owner of the restaurant. With the conglomerate MegaCorp breathing down their necks, Dexter and Ed have to once again find a way to save Good Burger before it’s too late.

Starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the sequel was produced by Nickelodeon Studios and premiered exclusively on Paramount+ Nov. 22.