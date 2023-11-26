Holiday season is in full swing, awards season is on the way, and as ever, December is one of the most exciting months in streaming.

So what’s new on Paramount+ this month? New movies streaming in December include Brian Helgeland’s Paramount+ original crime thriller “Finest Kind,” which stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones. There’s also “Baby Shark’s Big Movie” for the family crowd, and if you have a Paramount+ With Showtime subscription, you can look forward to a couple of new A24 streaming debuts, “Showing Up” and “Beau Is Afraid.”

Paramount+ is also launching its “‘Tis the Season for Streaming” collection, loaded with Christmas movies and holiday specials. The seasonal streaming hub features 20 curated carousels, from holiday romances to “Christmas with the Cranes,” aka the best “Frasier” holiday episodes. Paramount+ is also offering a special Black Friday subscription discount, which you can learn more about here.

Check out a complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ in December below.

Originals, Exclusives & Premieres & Events

Dec. 1: The World According to Football*

Dec. 2: Thriller 40*

Dec. 5: Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

Dec. 7: The Envoys Season 2

Dec. 8: Baby Shark’s Big Movie

Dec. 11: The Billion Dollar Goal

Dec. 12: Born in Synanon

Dec. 15: Finestkind

Library Shows Dec. 1 SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special Dec. 2 Robbie the Reindeer** Dec. 4 The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week** Dec. 6 Digman! (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 3)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 4) Dec. 8 Ghosts UK** (Season 2) Dec. 10 A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop** Dec. 13 Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4) Dec. 15 The National Christmas Tree Lighting** Dec. 17 Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special** Dec. 22 The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays** Dec. 23 Frosty Returns** Dec. 27 The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors** Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash** Read Next

Movies

Dec. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Dates of Christmas

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very English Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

A Walk on the Moon

Adult World*

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Airplane!*

American Hustle*

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes*

Barbarella

Bend It Like Beckham*

Body Cam

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Christmas by Candlelight

Christmas Casanova

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Scotland

Cloverfield

Coupled Up for Christmas

Crawl

Critical Condition*

Dead Presidents*

Deck the Halls

Dirty Dancing*

Eat, Love, London

Emma (1996)

Ernest Saves Christmas

Face/Off*

Finding Vivian Maier*

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins*

Grindhouse: Death Proof*

Grindhouse: Planet Terror*

Hondo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back*

I’ll Be Home for Christmas*

Imagine That*

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jersey Girl

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Machine Gun Preacher*

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Megamind

Milk Money*

Mimic*

Mimic 2*

Mimic 3: Sentinel*

Mother!

Pretty Baby*

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

RED 2

Regarding Henry

Rise of the Guardians

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scrapper*

Set It Off*

She’s All That

Sirens

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Tangerine*

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!*

The Addams Family (1991)

The Christmas Classic*

The Dead Zone

The Face of Love*

The Fighting Temptations

The Fugitive

The Hours

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Prophecy*

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent*

The Prophecy II*

The Prophecy: Forsaken*

The Prophecy: Uprising*

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

The Thing*

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

The Words

Total Recall*

Trainspotting

Trapped in Paradise*

Triple 9*

Twisted

Up in Smoke

War of the Worlds

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Witness

Wuthering Heights*

Dec. 7

Showing Up*

Dec. 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Dec. 11

Jules*

Dec. 20

Golda*

Dec. 21

Beau Is Afraid*

Dec. 26

No Escape*

Sports

Dec. 2: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama* Dec. 3: NFL ON CBS Week 13 (check local listings) Dec. 3: Major League Fishing* Dec. 3: Serie A – Napoli vs. Inter Dec. 8: Serie A – Juventus vs. Napoli Dec. 9: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois @ Tennessee* Dec. 9: College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game* Dec. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings) Dec. 10: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Chelsea Dec. 10: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham vs. Manchester United Dec. 11: Concacaf W Gold Cup Draw Dec. 12-13: UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 Dec. 12: UEFA Champions League – Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich Dec. 13: UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. AC Milan Dec. 14: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 6 Dec. 14: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 6 Dec. 16: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Indiana* Dec. 16: CBS Sports Classic – UCLA vs. Ohio State & North Carolina vs. Kentucky* Dec. 16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final Dec. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings) Dec. 17: Dubai Sail Grand Prix* Dec. 18: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Dec. 23: Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli Dec. 23: NFL Slimetime* Dec. 23: PBR Rodeo* Dec. 23: Rogue Invitational* Dec. 23: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Vanderbilt vs. Memphis* Dec. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings) Dec. 25: NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Dec. 29: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl* Dec. 30: Serie A – Juventus vs. Roma Dec. 30: PBR* Dec. 30: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton @ Marquette* Dec. 30: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon* Dec. 31: NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings) Throughout December: Italian Serie A competition Throughout December: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition Throughout December: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition Throughout December: Scottish Professional Football League competition Throughout December: Combate Global competition Throughout December: AFC Champions League competition Throughout December: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.