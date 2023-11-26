Holiday season is in full swing, awards season is on the way, and as ever, December is one of the most exciting months in streaming.
So what’s new on Paramount+ this month? New movies streaming in December include Brian Helgeland’s Paramount+ original crime thriller “Finest Kind,” which stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones. There’s also “Baby Shark’s Big Movie” for the family crowd, and if you have a Paramount+ With Showtime subscription, you can look forward to a couple of new A24 streaming debuts, “Showing Up” and “Beau Is Afraid.”
Paramount+ is also launching its “‘Tis the Season for Streaming” collection, loaded with Christmas movies and holiday specials. The seasonal streaming hub features 20 curated carousels, from holiday romances to “Christmas with the Cranes,” aka the best “Frasier” holiday episodes. Paramount+ is also offering a special Black Friday subscription discount, which you can learn more about here.
Check out a complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ in December below.
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres & Events
Dec. 1: The World According to Football*
Dec. 2: Thriller 40*
Dec. 5: Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?
Dec. 7: The Envoys Season 2
Dec. 8: Baby Shark’s Big Movie
Dec. 11: The Billion Dollar Goal
Dec. 12: Born in Synanon
Dec. 15: Finestkind
Library Shows
Dec. 1
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special
Dec. 2
Robbie the Reindeer**
Dec. 4
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week**
Dec. 6
Digman! (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 3)
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 4)
Dec. 8
Ghosts UK** (Season 2)
Dec. 10
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop**
Dec. 13
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)
Dec. 15
The National Christmas Tree Lighting**
Dec. 17
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special**
Dec. 22
The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays**
Dec. 23
Frosty Returns**
Dec. 27
The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash**
Movies
Dec. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World*
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Airplane!*
American Hustle*
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes*
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham*
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition*
Dead Presidents*
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing*
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off*
Finding Vivian Maier*
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins*
Grindhouse: Death Proof*
Grindhouse: Planet Terror*
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back*
I’ll Be Home for Christmas*
Imagine That*
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher*
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money*
Mimic*
Mimic 2*
Mimic 3: Sentinel*
Mother!
Pretty Baby*
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scrapper*
Set It Off*
She’s All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine*
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!*
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic*
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love*
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy*
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent*
The Prophecy II*
The Prophecy: Forsaken*
The Prophecy: Uprising*
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing*
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall*
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise*
Triple 9*
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights*
Dec. 7
Showing Up*
Dec. 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Dec. 11
Jules*
Dec. 20
Golda*
Dec. 21
Beau Is Afraid*
Dec. 26
No Escape*
Sports
Dec. 2: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama*
Dec. 3: NFL ON CBS Week 13 (check local listings)
Dec. 3: Major League Fishing*
Dec. 3: Serie A – Napoli vs. Inter
Dec. 8: Serie A – Juventus vs. Napoli
Dec. 9: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois @ Tennessee*
Dec. 9: College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*
Dec. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 10: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Dec. 10: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham vs. Manchester United Dec. 11: Concacaf W Gold Cup Draw
Dec. 12-13: UEFA Champions League Matchday 6
Dec. 12: UEFA Champions League – Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich
Dec. 13: UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. AC Milan
Dec. 14: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 6
Dec. 14: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 6
Dec. 16: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Indiana*
Dec. 16: CBS Sports Classic – UCLA vs. Ohio State & North Carolina vs. Kentucky*
Dec. 16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final
Dec. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)
Dec. 17: Dubai Sail Grand Prix*
Dec. 18: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw
Dec. 23: Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli
Dec. 23: NFL Slimetime*
Dec. 23: PBR Rodeo*
Dec. 23: Rogue Invitational*
Dec. 23: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Vanderbilt vs. Memphis*
Dec. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)
Dec. 25: NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
Dec. 29: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*
Dec. 30: Serie A – Juventus vs. Roma
Dec. 30: PBR*
Dec. 30: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton @ Marquette*
Dec. 30: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon*
Dec. 31: NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Throughout December: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout December: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout December: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout December: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout December: Combate Global competition
Throughout December: AFC Champions League competition
Throughout December: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Leave a Reply