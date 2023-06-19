The Recording Academy has updated its rules surrounding Grammy Awards eligibility for music created using artificial intelligence. The rules, locked in for the 2024 ceremony, were announced Friday, and roll out explicit restrictions on work containing generative AI content.

“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for, consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award,” the new rules and guidelines book read.

That said, music authored by a human and augmented with generative AI elements is permitted, so long as the human’s contribution to a work is “meaningful” and not trivially small. Furthermore, the human’s contribution must be in the category the work is under award consideration for. A clarifying example provided in the official rules and guidelines document states, “If the work is submitted in a songwriting category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the music and/or lyrics.”

The third stipulation regarding generative AI inclusion in Grammy Awards proceedings is that the authors of the AI material are not eligible to be Grammy nominees or recipients “insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such AI material is concerned.”

To summarize: Those thinking of heavily leaning on generative AI to produce an awards-worthy work will not be able to do so, but artists simply using AI as one more tool in the proverbial toolbox seem to have the academy’s sign-off as far as awards eligibility is concerned, so long as they have a bigger hand in a work’s creation than the AI they utilize.

Beyond music and art, generative AI has rapidly injected itself into numerous other fields, including customer service work and the finance sector. In the latter instance, it’s been helping people map out their investment strategies.