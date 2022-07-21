The new Harry Styles film “My Policeman” will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, it was announced today.

Split between two timelines, the drama follows the trio of Tom (Styles), Patrick (David Dawson) and Marion (Emma Corrin) in 1950s Britain as they navigate the contours of a homosexual affair. Forty years later, they are given a chance to confront the past when an older Patrick (Rupert Everett) pays a visit to the home of Tom (Linus Roache) and Marion (Gina McKee).

Michael Grandage directed the drama, which will be released on Prime Video later this year. The screenplay was written by Ron Nyswaner and the film was produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd.

“My Policeman” is the latest high-profile addition to the TIFF lineup following Viola Davis’ “The Woman King” and Billy Eichner’s rom-com “Bros.” TIFF will also play host to the world premiere of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion.”

Styles could potentially have two films at TIFF, as his Olivia Wilde-directed “Don’t Worry Darling” — starring Florence Pugh — is a major contender for the fall film festival circuit. Stay tuned.

The 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 8-18, 2022.