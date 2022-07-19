‘The Woman King’ With Viola Davis Set for World Premiere at TIFF

“The Woman King,” an action and historical epic starring Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, will make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“The Woman King” from TriStar Pictures joins Billy Eichner’s “Bros,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” and Sanaa Lathan’s “On the Come Up” all making their world premieres at the festival.

The 47th annual TIFF runs Sept. 8-18.

“The Woman King” is inspired by the true story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Davis in the film plays General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

The film also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega. Prince-Bythewood directed from a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, with a screenplay by Stevens. “The Woman King” was produced by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello. Peter McAleese serves as executive producer. The film was co-financed by Entertainment One (eOne).

Sony recently released the first trailer for “The Woman King,” which you can watch here, and the film will open in theaters following its world premiere on September 16.