As summer TV and film premieres are in full swing, a few upcoming releases dropped new or first trailers this week, and we’ve rounded them all up in one post.

After a premiere heavy June, TV shows and films coming to theaters and homes within the next few months began to roll out their trailers. “Reservation Dogs” Season 2 dropped its first trailer ahead of the the August 3 premiere, while stacked casts are beginning to excite audiences for fall movie premieres, including Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

We also got our first look at Ethan Hawke’s upcoming docuseries “The Last Movie Stars,” and a slew of Sundance-selected films finally hitting theaters and streaming services.

Rap Sh!t

“Insecure” creator Issa Rae has developed another project, and Rae’s latest comedy “Rap Sh!t” released the first official trailer ahead of the July 21 premiere. Comedian and writer Aida Osman will play the aspiring rapper, Shawna, alongside “Love and Hip Hop: Miami’s” KaMillion as Mia. Rae recruits her former “Insecure” showrunner Syreeta Singleton, to spearhead this project, accompanied by executive producers, Yung Miami and JT of City Girls.

Reservation Dogs

FX’s breakout hit, “Reservation Dogs” tells the story four Indigenous teens as they plan their great departure from their Oklahoma reservation to California. Co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, the series stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Elva Guerra, Wes Studi and Megan Mullally. The highly acclaimed series second season will premiere August 3, on both FX and Hulu.

Amsterdam

After seven years, writer-director David O. Russell is back with “Amsterdam.” The upcoming film is loosely inspired by a true story from 1930s. The film chronicles three friends as they witness a murder and become suspects themselves, and the crime-drama will premiere in theaters Nov. 4. David O. Russell has developed a reputation of including a large star-studded ensemble in his films (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “The Fighter”), and “Amsterdam” fits the bill with a cast including longtime collaborators Christian Bale and Robert De Niro, as well as John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña and Rami Malek.

Emily the Criminal

Aubrey Plaza’s latest film “Emily the Criminal” premiered this past January at the Sundance film festival but will receive a wide theatrical release on August 12. Plaza portrays Emily in writer-director John Patton Ford’s latest thriller. Plaza’s character joins a black-market shopping scheme in order to pay off her student loans. As Emily’s purchases and sales become more valuable, her character finds herself in a terrifying situation. Plaza stars alongside Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Gina Gersh.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2

“Better Call Saul” will reach its final chapter beginning July 11. After a six-week hiatus, the “Breaking Bad” spinoff will return to AMC and AMC+ Monday at 9:00 pm ET/PT and air the series finale on August 15. The sixth and final season was split into two parts, with the first seven episodes rolling out earlier this year. This conclusion chronicles how Jimmy became Saul Goldman and created offices of Saul Goodman & Associates to Los Pollos Hermanos.

A Love Song

Another Sundance selection depicts two childhood sweethearts as they reconnect and “journey across the rugged West.” “A Love Song” stars Dale Dickey as Faye and “Reservation Dogs'” Wes Studi as Lito as the lone nomad searches for his former love interest. The Bleeker Street indie film will premiere in theaters July 29.

The Woman King

Viola Davis’ latest film, “The Woman King,” will kick off a fall of plenty of film premieres this September. Davis stars in the historical epic unveiling the true untold story of a powerful 18th-century African Kingdom. Nanisca (Davis) protector of the Kingdom of Dahomey, and the leader of an all-female militia of warriors. The film also stars John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and Sheila Atim.

Paper Girls

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, “Paper Girls” tells the story of four young newspaper delivery girls who are “caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers,” completely changing their lives. “Paper Girls” stars comedian Ali Wong, as well as Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza and Lai Nelet. The entire first season will premiere on July 29 on Prime Video.

Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul

The third Sundance film that just dropped a trailer and is receiving upcoming wide release is “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.” The mockumentary stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Trinitie Childs and Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, while they attempt to come back from a scandalous controversy that hit their Southern Baptist megachurch. The comedy will premiere in both theaters and on Peacock on September 2.

Light & Magic

Disney+ will release the highly anticipated docuseries “Light & Magic” focusing on filmmaker George Lucas and his creation of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). Lucas’ production company Lucasfilm developed the visual effects division that fundamentally changed the trajectory of film history, urging filmmakers to experiment and develop stories with the magic of special effects. “Light & Magic” will feature interviews with Ron Howard, producer Lawrence Kasdan, and VFX masters Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston, and Rose Duignan. The docuseries will release all six episodes on Wednesday, July 27, exclusively on Disney+.

Luck

AppleTV+ will release the animated feature film “Luck” on Aug. 5. The story follows unlucky Sam (Eva Noblezada) as she falls into the world of luck and fortune (a literal place), all in effort to maintain her current lucky streak. Alongside Eva Noblezada, “Luck” stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon.

The Last Movie Stars

Ethan Hawke’s upcoming docuseries, “The Last Movie Stars,” retrospectively reflects on the lives of one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, Paul Newman and Joanna Woodward. The docuseries details the love story between the couple along with their impressive careers. It includes archival interviews with both Newman and Woodward, as well as Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney and Sam Rockwell. “The Last Movie Stars” will air six episodes beginning July 21 on HBO Max.

Wedding Season

Another Netflix rom-com is hitting the streaming site soon. “Wedding Season” stars Pallavi Sharda as Asha and Suraj Sharma as Ravi and follows the young couple as they begin to fake date. Asha and Ravi strike a deal to pose as a happy couple attending a season of weddings in order to appease both sets of parents. The cast of “Wedding Season” includes Arianna Afsar, Sean Kleier, Veena Sood, Manoj Sood, and Sonia Dhillon Tully. Netflix will release “Wedding Season” Thursday Aug. 4.