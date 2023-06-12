The Idol (Photo Credit: HBO)

"The Idol" (HBO)

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Episode 2 Down 12.4% From Debut

by | June 12, 2023 @ 1:54 PM

The Lily-Rose Depp-led drama drew in an audience of 800,000 people for its second episode

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now.

The second episode of “The Idol” saw a 12.37% drop in viewership when compared to the debut of the Sam Levinson-created series, which scored 913,000 viewers during last week’s Sunday launch.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
transformers-spider-verse

‘Spider-Verse’ and ‘Transformers 6’ Are Giving Theaters the Box Office Consistency They Need
AFC Richmond players bid farewell to their coach in the "Ted Lasso" series finale.

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores One Last Streaming Goal for Apple TV+ | Charts
Don Lee in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'

The Korean Box Office Needed a Hit and Don Lee Delivered With ‘The Roundup’ | Charts
The Idol (Photo Credit: HBO)

‘The Idol’ Episode 2’s Music Video Scene Required Lily-Rose Depp to Sit Nearly 4 Hours for Hair (Video)

Tony Awards Hit Highest Viewership Since 2019, Up 2% From Last Year
directors-guild-dga-amptp

2 Words in the New DGA Contract Have Some Members Worried About AI
winning-time-season-2

It’s Survival of the Fittest in ‘Winning Time’ Season 2 Trailer as HBO’s Lakers Series Sets Summer Debut
streamer-piracy

Studios Say They Hate Piracy – but It Offers a Treasure Trove of Data | Charts