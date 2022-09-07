HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Holds on to Most In-Demand New Show Title for Week 2 | Chart

But data from Amazon Prime Video’s ”Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ premiere has yet to become available and may shake the rankings up

HBO’s “ House of the Dragon ” continued its reign at the top of the breakout shows rankings, boosted by a 22% increase in demand following the release of its second episode on Aug. 28, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

While it’s not surprising to see the series at the top of the chart this week, time will tell how it fares as data begins to come in on “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” next week. The Amazon Prime Video series debuted its first episodes last Friday, and considering the size of the J.R.R. Tolkien fandom, it’s very likely to be a strong contender for the throne of the most in-demand series — both globally and in the United States. One thing is certain: It’s a wonderful time to be a fantasy fan.

While “House of the Dragon” led the rankings with 62.1 times more demand than the average series, Disney+’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” followed in second place, holding on to last week’s position despite a 4% decline in demand. The Marvel series had 38.8 times the average series demand, staying well ahead of its other rivals below such as fellow Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which came in third place with 18.6 times the average series demand in the U.S.

FX’s sports docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” entered the rankings with 18 times the average series demand, a 61% spike in demand that put the show in fourth place. The series documents the events of Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C., which was purchased by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, as they learn to run the third-oldest soccer club in the world.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2022

FXX’s “Little Demon” became the most in-demand new animated series, showing a whopping 280% increase in demand from the previous week that pushed it to the seventh place on the chart. The show, which features the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito, is Atomic Cartoons’ first series aimed at an adult audience. Just a few days after its premiere on Aug. 25, demand for the series has been robust, making it 17.2 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S.

Meanwhile, AMC’s “Tales of the Walking Dead” rose up to eighth place after it made its debut on the breakout shows chart last week. The “Walking Dead” spinoff show had 16.5 times the average series demand for the week, a 6% increase.

