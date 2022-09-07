Matt Smith in HBO's "House of the Dragon" (HBO)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Holds on to Most In-Demand New Show Title for Week 2 | Chart

by | September 7, 2022 @ 3:42 PM

But data from Amazon Prime Video’s ”Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ premiere has yet to become available and may shake the rankings up

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” continued its reign at the top of the breakout shows rankings, boosted by a 22% increase in demand following the release of its second episode on Aug. 28, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

