Kjersti Flaa and Rosa Gamazo Robbins (Photos courtesy of Flaa and Gamazo Robbins)

2 Journalists Who Sued HFPA Seek $2.5 Million Settlement (Exclusive)

by | May 14, 2021 @ 12:27 PM

Kjersti Flaa and Rosa Gamazo Robbins also demand admission to the Golden Globes organization

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa and Spaniard Rosa Gamazo Robbins, who sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last year after being denied membership, are seeking $2.5 million in settlement as well as admission to the embattled organization that hands out the Golden Globes.

According to an email exchange on May 10 between Flaa’s attorney David Quinto and the HFPA’s attorney Marvin Putman obtained by TheWrap, Flaa is seeking $1.6 million in damages and Gamazo Robbins is demanding $700,000 plus $200,000 in legal fees, all payable over three years.

