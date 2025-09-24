‘Him’ Debuts on Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About Despite Soft Box Office Launch | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

NFL Football continues its reign at No. 1, holding strong as the season progresses. Riding a post-finale surge, “Wednesday” moves to No. 2, while “Stranger Things” makes a notable leap to No. 3, building buzz two months ahead of its season five premiere. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” moves down to No. 4, while the new horror film, “Him,” debuts at a strong No. 5.

“Superman,” now streaming on HBO Max, and “Wicked: For Good” both remain in the Top 10, landing at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle” gained a spot at No. 8 as it became the highest-grossing anime film of all time. The Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” entered the top ten for the first time since the start of Season 5 earlier this month, landing at No. 9, while “The Summer I Turned Pretty” rounds out the list at No. 10 following its series finale this past week.

Weekly Top 10 (Sept. 13-19)