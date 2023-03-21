History-of-the-World-Part-II

Courtesy of Aaron Epstein/Hulu

‘History of the World, Part II’ Becomes Hulu’s Most Watched Scripted Original of 2023 in First Week of Launch (Exclusive)

by | March 21, 2023 @ 10:15 AM

The sequel TV series to Mel Brooks’ 1981 film also earned the most social media engagements of any Hulu Original on its premiere day

“History of the World, Part II” has become Hulu’s most-watched scripted original of 2023 in its first week of launch, TheWrap can exclusively report.

The eight-episode comedy received the most hours watched when compared to any other Hulu scripted original series within the first week of its launch. Premiering March 6 with the first two episodes, and subsequently dropping two episodes nightly through Thursday, March 9, the week-long viewership tally includes the entirety of the show’s release.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

