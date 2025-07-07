Jon M. Chu to Direct Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie From Mattel, Warner Bros. and Bad Robot

Jon M. Chu is putting the pedal to the metal.

The director of “Crazy Rich Asians” and both “Wicked” films will be helming a live-action “Hot Wheels” movie from Mattel, Warner Bros. and Bad Robot. Writing partners Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier will pen the script for the movie, which is based on the toy line. Chu’s Electric Somewhere is also producing.

“Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life,” Robbie Brenner, chief content officer for Mattel, said in a Monday statement. “His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames. Paired with Juel and Tony’s compelling storytelling, this team is uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture.”

“Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed – it’s about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play,” Chu added. “Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

J.J. Abrams also shared: “We already felt incredibly lucky to collaborate with Mattel on this special film. Having Jon, Juel and Tony come aboard takes our excitement to a whole new level.”

“Jon is a visionary director and an incredible partner to Warner Bros. We are thrilled to have him join us, along with the talented writing duo of Juel and Tony,” Jesse Ehrman, President of Development and Production at Warner Bros. Pictures, further stated. “With our collaborators at Bad Robot and Mattel Studios, we can’t wait to bring Hot Wheels to life on the big screen.”

Robbie Brenner is producing for Mattel Studios alongside Jon M. Chu, J.J. Abrams and Michael Bostick. Arturo Thur de Koós is overseeing for Mattel Studios, with Sheila Walcott and Zach Hamby leading for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jon Cohen for Bad Robot and Jane Lee overseeing for Electric Somewhere.