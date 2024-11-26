How the Streamers Stack Up in Revenue, Subscribers

Legacy media’s big bet to chase Netflix is starting to pay off, though they continue to trail the streaming king in subscribers and average revenue per user

From left to right: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Paramount Global co-CEOs Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks (Photo courtesy of Getty Images/TheWrap/Chris Smith)

After chasing Netflix into streaming, the legacy media giants’ big bet on going direct-to-consumer appears to finally be paying off. 

Nearly all the major streamers posted profits during their latest round of earnings, with the improvements fueled by growth in subscribers and overall DTC revenue, as well as price increases, bundling and companies’ continued cost-cutting efforts.

Netflix continued to lead the pack on the subscriber front, adding a total of 5.07 million paid subscribers for a total of 282.72 million globally — up 14.4% year over year. Rounding out the top three was Disney+, which added 4.8 million subscribers for a total of 158.6

