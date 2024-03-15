Mark Wahlberg is back with “Arthur the King.” And the typical Wahlberg experience has been suitably augmented by a very sweet ingredient: the addition of an adorable dog (the titular Arthur). Put your paws together everyone.

Based on the best-selling memoir “Arthur – The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home” by Mikael Lindnord, it details a group of mountain climbers who, on a competition, meet the little dog, who ends up being a key member of the team. Wahlberg plays a character based on Lindnord, the elite Swedish athlete who gave meatballs to a starving stray dog that ended up changing his life. (Lindnord ended up writing another book about how rescue dogs save our lives.)

Action, adventure, a very cute dog. What more could you want? Exactly. Here’s how to watch “Arthur the King” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When is the release date?

“Arthur the King” steals your heart beginning on Friday, March 15.

Where will “Arthur the King” be streaming?

Thanks to a new agreement between Lionsgate (the studio releasing “Arthur the King”) and Peacock, Universal’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, which just went into effect this year, “Arthur the King” will make its “tier 2” debut on Peacock. (“Tier 1” is the PVOD tier, where you can just buy it on Vudu, iTunes, etc.) So expect “Arthur the King” on Peacock in the not-too-distant future!

Who is in the “Arthur the King” cast?

The cast for “Arthur the King” is surprisingly stacked, with Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, Robin Collins and Paul Guilfoyle appearing alongside the actor and burger magnate. Additionally, Bear Grylls, known for survivalist nonfiction series like “Man vs. Wild,” appears in the film as himself.

Watch the “Arthur the King” trailer: