Wes Anderson’s latest film, “Asteroid City,” opens wide this weekend. In typical Anderson fashion, the sci-fi comedy features a large ensemble of A-list actors. It’s based on a story and screenplay by Anderson. Longtime collaborator Alexandre Desplat composed the score, and the soundtrack features 17 country and western songs from the mid 1950s when the film is set.

If you’re a Wes Anderson fan, you’re not going to want to miss “Asteroid City.” Here’s where you can watch it:

When did “Asteroid City” come out?

“Asteroid City” had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes International film festival on May 23, 2023.

It kicked off a limited theatrical run in New York and Los Angeles on June 16th and released wide on June 23.

Is “Asteroid City” in theaters or streaming?

Currently, “Asteroid City” is only available in theaters. You can search for theaters playing “Asteroid City” here.

What is the “Asteroid City” plot?

“Asteroid City” takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Who is in the “Asteroid City” cast?

Many Wes Anderson regular collaborators, including Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton, are back.

The large ensemble cast includes:

Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck/Jones Hall

Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell/Mercedes Ford

Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak, Augie’s father-in-law

Jeffrey Wright as General Gibson, host of the Junior Stargazer Awards

Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper, a local scientist

Bryan Cranston as a TV show host

Edward Norton as Conrad Earp, a playwright

Adrien Brody as Schubert Green, a director

Liev Schreiber as J.J. Kellogg, the father of a Junior Stargazer awardee

Hope Davis as Sandy Borden, the mother of a Junior Stargazer awardee

Stephen Park as Roger Cho, the father of a Junior Stargazer awardee

Rupert Friend as Montana, a singer cowboy

Maya Hawke as June Douglas, a teahcer

Steve Carell as a hotel manager

Matt Dillon as Hank, a mechanic

Hong Chau as Polly Green, Schubert’s wife

Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel, an acting teacher

Margot Robbie as Augie’s deceased wife/an actress playing her

Tony Revolori as Gibson’s aide

Jake Ryan as Woodrow Steenbeck, Augie’s son

Jeff Goldblum as an alien

What is “Asteroid City” rated?

“Asteroid City” is rated PG-13 “for brief graphic nudity, smoking, and some suggestive material.”

What do the reviews say about “Asteroid City”?

In his review from Cannes, TheWrap’s award editor Steve Pond says the film “looks amazing” and has an “amazing cast,” but may be Anderson’s “least involving movie” to date that feels buried in stylization.

The film is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics score, but the audience score comes in lower at 67%

Watch the “Asteroid City” trailer

Watch the “Asteroid City” trailer below: