How to Watch the Star-Studded FireAid Concert if You Missed It Live

The music industry has come out in droves to celebrate the resilience and strength of Los Angeles after the devastating fires earlier this month. Nearly 30 artists performed as part of the FireAid Benefit Concert to raise money for fire relief for the recovering city.

In a first of its kind event, the over five-hour show was available to watch live across 25 different streamers — but if you missed the live event, you can still catch up. Throughout the night artists gave tributes to first responders, performed covers of meaningful songs and collaborated with one another for a one-of-a-kind experience. Producers told TheWrap that they intended to place viewers at home inside the arena amidst the action.

Every donation from viewers watching live at home will be matched by LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie. The event has raised over $60 million from sponsorships and ticket sales alone before the show even kicked off.

For everything you need to know on how to watch the FireAid Benefit Concert, keep reading.

Where can I stream the FireAid concert?

AppleTV, DirecTV, Disney+, Hulu, FanDuel, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum.com, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Peacock, NBC News Now, Prime Video and Veeps all aired the concert.

This is the first time a live event of this scale was simulcast on all of the different streaming services.

If you missed the live show, you can find plenty of recorded versions across YouTube. This one even has a top comment with handy time stamps for all of the performers.

When was the FireAid Concert Recorded?

The benefit concert took place Thursday night Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. PT.

The one-night-only concert was designed to be split into thirds, the executive producer told TheWrap. The first third features performances from the Kia Forum, the second a mix of both and the last features performances from the Intuit Dome.

The whole recorded event came in under six hours.

Will it be on any broadcast networks?

No. The executive producer told TheWrap that due to the length of the show streamers were the preferred option to air the event.

Where can I tune in to listen to the FireAid concert?

As the national audio partner, iHeartRadio will utilize its network of over 860 radio stations, digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app to provide audiences with a premium listening experience.

Apple Music, Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM’s exclusive “LIFE with John Mayer” channel and SoundCloud will all also stream the concert.

Where can I watch the concert for free on social media?

Meta (Facebook/Instagram), TikTok, X and YouTube all streamed the concert for free.

Who are the FireAid concert performers?

The Intuit Dome hosts Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

The Kia Forum features Alanis Morissette, Anderson.Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and The Black Crowes.