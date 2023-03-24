John Wick is back and badder than ever.

In “John Wick 4,” the titular character — played by Keanu Reeves — seeks revenge on the High Table — the council of powerful crime lords that govern the criminal underworld. As the hitman closes in on his targets, new allegiances are formed while older ones are broken. And lots of bullets are shed.

When Does “John Wick: Chapter 4” Come Out?

“John Wick: Chapter 4” opens on Friday, March 24, 2023

Is “John Wick: Chapter 4” Streaming or in Theaters?

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is playing exclusively in theaters and IMAX, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. Find tickets near you here.

Lionsgate’s recent deals give Starz the first streaming window for its titles. A second window will follow on Roku. No date has been set yet for its streaming debut.

What Is “John Wick: Chapter 4” About?

​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Who Is in “John Wick: Chapter 4” Cast?

The “John Wick” cast includes:

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Donnie Yen as Caine

Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu

Shamier Anderson as The Tracker

Lance Reddick as Charon (posthumous performance)

Rina Sawayama as Akira

Scott Adkins as Killa

Ian McShane as Winston

The cast gathered for the Hollywood premiere earlier this week, where they donned blue ribbons in memory of Lance Reddick. Reddick died last week at age 60.

What Is “John Wick: Chapter 4” Rated?

Unsurprisingly, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language

What Do “John Wick: Chapter 4” Reviews Say?

In the “John Wick 4” review for TheWrap, critic Lena Wilson questions the nearly 3-hour long-run time but praises everything else. “Even when it drags — 169 minutes is a lot of time to fill, even for this masterful crew — the film gamely mixes comedy, action, and drama into one truly satisfying cocktail,” Wilson writes.

“If you’re more inclined to wait for streaming, make an exception just this once. Every audacious set piece, costume, and fight scene was clearly, lovingly made for the biggest of all big screens,” Wilson recommends.

The action-packed sequel is Certified Fresh with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Are the Previous “John Wick” Films Streaming?

The first three “John Wick” films are streaming on Peacock and Fubo. Read more about “John Wick” streaming options here.

Watch the Final Trailer