“Road House,” the cult classic that starred Patrick Swayze as the bouncer at a rowdy bar, is back. This time around, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Dalton, now imagined as a disgraced UFC fighter with a shadowy past.

Dalton reluctantly takes up a job in the Florida Keys, attempting to temper the aggressive patrons of a bar called (ironically) The Road House. Of course, along the way he uncovers a larger plot to get rid of the bar, which he also has to take care of. Not quite as Zen as Swayzne’s character, but still hesitant to engage, he finally does get roped into a very violent situation. Luckily, he’s up for the task.

As directed by Doug Liman, the filmmaker behind action movie favorites like “The Bourne Identity” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” this new “Road House” is full of virtuoso set pieces but just as full of wonderful character moments. (The writers, Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, are proteges of Shane Black. They know a good quip when they hear one.) Even if the idea of remaking “Road House” feels sacrilegious to you, you should probably give into the allure of a new version of the 1980s favorite. In the words of Swayze’s Dalton: be nice. Here’s how to watch “Road House” right now.

What is the release date?

The release date of “Road House” is March 21, on Prime Video.

Where will “Road House” be streaming?

It is streaming on Amazon’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Prime Video. You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to access it; and if you want to skip commercials, you’ve got to pay another couple of dollars for the premium version of the format.

Who is in the “Road House” cast?

Beyond Gyllenhaal, it also stars real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor as a psychotic thug, Daniela Melchior as the beautiful doctor who tends to Dalton’s wounds, Jessica Williams as the bar owner, Lukas Gage as a fellow bartender and Billy Magnussen as the low-level gangster and businessman trying to knock out the Road House for good. Post Malone, Joaquim de Almedia, Arturo Castro, J.D. Pardo and Beau Knapp also star.

Watch the “Road House” trailer: