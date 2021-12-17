After much anticipation and plenty of speculation, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is finally swinging towards audiences, and stars walked the red carpet at the premiere in West Hollywood on Monday night. “No Way Home” marks Tom Holland’s second standalone Spider-Man film release after 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

“No Way Home” faced its fare share of COVID-19 delays, originally planned for release in July before being pushed to the holiday season. Directed by Jon Watts, “No Way Home” runs two hours and 28 minutes.

But since Marvel’s “Black Widow” hit theaters and Disney+ on the same day, many may be wondering exactly how to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” We’ve got all the details below.

When Does “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Premiere?

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released on Dec. 17.

Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Be Streaming?

No, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will not be available for streaming on Dec. 17. Pre-sale tickets for the much-anticipated film’s arrival in theaters went on sale Monday, Nov. 29. While “No Way Home” is slated for an end-of-year theatrical run, it’s being released by Sony Pictures which has not released its films directly on streaming, in contrast to Disney-released MCU movies.

Normally, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies land on Disney+, but such is not the case for the “Spider-Man” movies, which are distributed by Sony Pictures and merely produced by Marvel Studios. In short, Disney doesn’t own the “Spider-Man” movies and thus they are not theirs to stream. Sony holds the license to the Spider-Man character (and “loans” him out to Disney for films like “Avengers: Infinity War”), so it’s up to Sony as to when, where and how these “Spider-Man” films are released — including “No Way Home.”

What Is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” About?

In “No Way Home,” Peter Parker enlists the help of his best friend Ned Leeds and his girlfriend MJ when he’s outed to the world as Spider-Man. Following in the footsteps of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “No Way Home” picks up right where things left off when the world finds out exactly who wears the Spidey suit and mask. Realizing that his identity has been revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help, which involves some complicated magic intended to undo the revelation of Peter Parker’s alternate identity. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous villains from other worlds crawl back into the current Spider-Man universe, forcing Peter to confront them as the “Sinister Six.”

Who Is in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Cast?

“No Way Home” marks Tom Holland’s third standalone appearance as Peter Parker after “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Zendaya play’s Holland’s counterpart MJ — or Mary Jane — the love interest who eventually does become his girlfriend.

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May, and Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his MCU role as Doctor Strange. Jon Favreau also reprises his assistant role of Happy Hogan. J.K. Simmons returns as J. Jonah Jameson, Editor in Chief of The Daily Bugle and not the biggest Spider-Man fan.

The film’s cast also features familiar faces from other “Spider-Man” franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from “Spider-Man,” Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from “Spider-Man 2” and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

How Many Other “Spider-Man” Movies Are There?

“No Way Home” will mark a trilogy for Tom Holland, but additional “Spider-Man” films starring Holland appear to be in the works according to Sony-based producer Amy Pascal. Pascal told Fandango that her team thinks of “No Way Home” as the completion to Holland’s first trilogy, and that the next phase looks like another trilogy.

Before Holland’s era of Spider-Man, actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wore the Spidey mantle. Maguire paved the path for Garfield and eventually Holland when he became the first cinematic version of Spider-Man. Sam Raimi directed Maguire’s trilogy — “Spider-Man” (2002), “Spider-Man 2” (2004) and “Spider-Man 3” (2007) — which also starred Kirsten Dunst as MJ, Alfred Molina as Dr. Ock, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, or the Green Goblin and James Franco as Harry Osborn (son of the Green Goblin). Supporting actors for Raimi’s original set of films include Rosemary Harris as Aunt May Parker, Cliff Robertson as Ben Parker and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Characters introduced in this first tri-part Spider-Man installment — who later connect to other veins of the MCU as well as remakes of Spider-Man’s story, include Gwen Stacy, who is played by Bryce Dallas Howard, Flint Marko aka Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Eddie Brock, or Venom, portrayed by Topher Grace.

In Garfield’s two reboot films as Spider-Man — directed by Marc Webb — Emma Stone takes on the role of Gwen Stacy. Sally Field plays the Aunt May to Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben. Garfield faces villains like the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) and Electro and Hobgoblin in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014).

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) — an animated spinoff that dove deeper into Spider-Man’s many comic book origins like Spider Ham, Spider-Man Noir, etc. — stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, who inherits the mantle from Jake Johnson’s aged and out-of-shape Peter B. Parker. Other voices lent to this film include Mahershala Ali as Morales’ Uncle Aaron, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider Ham, Zoë Kravitz as Mary Jane, Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Chris Pine as Peter Parker and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May. The Spider-Verse sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One” is slated to arrive in 2022, and so far new voices that have boarded the project include Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae.

Are the Other “Spider-Man” Movies Streaming?

Like with Holland’s latest interpretation of the web-slinger, the rights to the previous “Spider-Man” films prove difficult to untangle as well. Thus, each film falls under a unique combination of availability to rent, buy or stream on TBS, TNT or FuboTV.

