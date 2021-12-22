Against all odds, “The Matrix 4” actually happened. While filmmakers Lana and Lily Wachowski resisted the notion of revisiting their Warner Bros. franchise for years, inspiration struck Lana a few years ago with an idea of where to take the series two decades after “The Matrix” broke new cinematic ground.

So now “The Matrix Resurrections” is upon us, but you may be wondering where and how to watch it, and how long it’ll be available for streaming. We’ve got all your questions answered below.

When Does “The Matrix Resurrections” Come Out?

“The Matrix Resurrections” will be released on Dec. 22.

Is “The Matrix Resurrections” in Theaters?

Yes, starting Dec. 22 “The Matrix Resurrections” is playing in theaters nationwide, including IMAX theaters.

Is “The Matrix Resurrections” Streaming?

Yes, the film is the final Warner Bros release of 2021 and is thus the final film in their slate to get a day-and-date release on HBO Max. Starting Dec. 22, “The Matrix Resurrections” is streaming on HBO Max for 31 days. The film is on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021; it will be available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

When Does “The Matrix Resurrections” Leave HBO Max?

“The Matrix Resurrections” will leave HBO Max on Jan. 21, at which point it will exclusively be available in theaters.

What Is “The Matrix Resurrections” About?

To say too much would be spoiling the fun, but suffice it to say that “The Matrix Resurrections” finds Keanu Reeves reprising his role as John Anderton/Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity in a story that acknowledges what happened in the original “Matrix” trilogy but takes the franchise in a surprising new direction.

Lana Wachowski directs from a screenplay she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Who Is in the “Matrix Resurrections” Cast?

In addition to Reeves and Moss, the cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as a new character named Bugs, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role as Nirobe. The ensemble also includes Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lambert Wilson, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Toby Onwumere.

Are the Other “Matrix” Movies Streaming?

Yes. “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” are currently streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. Plus, “The Animatrix” is streaming on HBO Max.

