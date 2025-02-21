Where to Watch ‘The Unbreakable Boy’: Is the Touching True Story Streaming?

If you’re looking for a feel-good film based on a true story in order to escape from reality, “The Unbreakable Boy” might just be your ticket.

Starring Meghann Fahy and Zachary Levi, the movie tells the true story of a family who finds strength and inspiration every day in their son, who is both autistic and has brittle bone disease. He doesn’t care much what others think, and always embraces the joy of the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

“The Unbreakable Boy” comes out on Friday, Feb. 21.

Is it streaming?

Not just yet. For now, you’ll only be able to see the film in theaters. Given that it’s a Lionsgate film, it’ll head to STARZ first after its theatrical run, and then to Prime Video when it comes time to head to streaming. We’ll keep you posted on when exactly that’ll be.

What is “The Unbreakable Boy” about?

The official synopsis of “The Unbreakable Boy” reads: “When his parents, Scott (Zachary Levi) and Teresa (Meghann Fahy), learn that Austin is both autistic and has brittle bone disease, they initially worry for their son’s future. But with Scott’s growing faith and Austin’s incredible spirit, they become ‘unbreakable,’ finding joy, gratitude, and courage even in the most trying times — an extraordinary true story about a father and son learning together that every day can be the best day of your life!”

It’s based on a true story?

Indeed it is! The movie is adapted from the book “The Unbreakable Boy: A Father’s Fear, a Son’s Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love,” written by Scott Michael LeRette and Susy Flory. The story is a memoir capturing their real struggles raising their son.

Who’s in it?

Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Jacob Laval, Drew Powell, Peter Facinelli and Patricia Heaton all star in “The Unbreakable Boy.”

Watch the trailer