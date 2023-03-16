Imax Entertainment President Megan Colligan to Step Down

Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan will step down at the end of April, the company announced on Thursday.

Imax will begin a search for Colligan’s successor while the president helps with the transition. She will be present for Imax’s next quarterly earnings call and at the annual movie theater trade show CinemaCon in April.

Colligan joined Imax Entertainment in 2019 from Paramount, where she was the head of global marketing and distribution. A graduate of Harvard, her past work also includes a start at Miramax and a vice president position at Searchlight Pictures.

At Imax, Colligan oversaw the launch of the company’s “Filmed for Imax” program, meant to bring in new filmmakers to shoot on cameras designed for the premium format. Last year, she also spearheaded the launch of Imax Live, a new division that is currently being tested at 250 locations worldwide and seeks to bring live events to Imax auditoriums, and expanded the number of independent and local language films distributed by Imax.

“We are grateful for Megan’s contributions to the company during her tenure and wish her all the best of luck in her next chapter. IMAX is off to a very strong start in 2023 and we look forward to appointing a new President of IMAX Entertainment who will harness our momentum this year and beyond,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond in a statement.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented and passionate people in entertainment — people who live and breathe this great brand and care deeply about giving our audiences experiences that transcend the ordinary,” Colligan said in an internal memo to employees announcing her departure. “I want to especially thank Rich, my team in Playa Vista, and the Senior Management team for their support and friendship. I can’t wait to see what IMAX does next.”