‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Hits Disney+ in December

Harrison Ford’s final adventure with the hat and whip, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” will be released Dec. 1 on Disney+, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Directed by James Mangold, “Dial of Destiny” sees an aging, isolated Indiana Jones plunged into another adventure as former Nazi officer Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) goes on a search for the Antikythera, a mysterious dial created by Archimedes capable of finding rifts in the time-space continuum.

Alongside his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who has her own reasons for searching for the dial, Indy goes on another globetrotting search, and along the way opens up about the mistakes he made that led to the collapse of hi marriage to Marion Ravenwood.

Along with “Dial of Destiny,” Disney+ will also premiere “Timeless Heroes,” a documentary about the origins of “Indiana Jones” with interviews with Harrison Ford, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and others. Laurent Bouzereau (“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind”) is the director of the documentary.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with Ford receiving an honorary Palme D’Or while the film received mixed reviews from critics in attendance. While reviews closer to the film’s June 30 release and initial reception from audiences skewed slightly more positive, “Dial of Destiny” was a box office flop with $383.9 million grossed worldwide, roughly half of the $790 million that its predecessor, “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” grossed in 2008.