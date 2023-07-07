‘Indiana Jones 5’ Drives Viewers to Raid Disney+ for More of the Daredevil Archaeologist | Chart

Three previous “Indy” films pop into the top 10 as “Dial of Destiny” hits theaters

Three earlier “Indiana Jones” flicks cracked Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies in the U.S. from last weekend. Whip Media’s rankings are based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

It may have cost Disney $300 million, but the company seems to be getting something of a payoff from the expensive box-office launch of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the 1981 blockbuster that kicked off the “Indiana Jones” film series, was the movie most fans turned to last weekend, landing in third place overall.

And “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” the third movie in the series, narrowly edged past 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” with those movies grabbing the sixth and seventh spots on the ranker, respectively. All three movies are available on Disney+. (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” the 2008 comeback movie featuring Ford and Shia LaBeouf, didn’t make the top 10.)

The Indy streaming boom is clearly tied to “Dial of Destiny” hitting theaters last week, with 80-year-old Harrison Ford once again starring as the heroic, adventure-loving archeologist. (“Dial of Destiny” is the franchise’s first movie to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, although he and George Lucas both served as executive producers. James Mangold directed the new film.)

This isn’t a new phenomenon. Last summer, for example, the popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick” helped make the 1986 “Top Gun” a staple of Whip Media’s weekly ranker, and “John Wick 4” boosted the past three installments in the franchise on Peacock.

Top streaming movies, June 30-July 2, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

While “Dial of Destiny” clearly gave Disney+ and the older “Indiana Jones” flicks a boost, it hasn’t made as much of an impact at the box office. As TheWrap reported earlier this week, the new movie is “unlikely to turn profit against its $295 million budget” after it pulled in about $65 million last weekend.

In non-Indy news, Netflix’s “Extraction 2” remained the most-streamed movie in the U.S. for the third straight week, according to Whip Media’s viewership data. Netflix also grabbed the second spot on the ranker thanks to “Nimona,” the new computer animated sci-fi adventure flick starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed. Meanwhile, “Evil Dead Rise,” which grabbed the second spot last week for Max, dropped to fifth place this week.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.