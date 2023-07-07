indiana jones and the dial of destiny disney

Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Disney)

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Drives Viewers to Raid Disney+ for More of the Daredevil Archaeologist | Chart

by | July 7, 2023 @ 1:57 PM

Three previous “Indy” films pop into the top 10 as “Dial of Destiny” hits theaters

It may have cost Disney $300 million, but the company seems to be getting something of a payoff from the expensive box-office launch of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Three earlier “Indiana Jones” flicks cracked Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies in the U.S. from last weekend. Whip Media’s rankings are based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users. 

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

