ACE Eddie Nominations Show Oscar-Nominated Film Editors More Love With ‘F1,’ ‘Marty Supreme’

The five films nominated for Oscars in film editing — “F1,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners” — have also been nominated for the American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, ACE announced on Tuesday.
The ACE Eddie Awards splits feature films into separate drama and comedy categories, with “F1,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners” nominated as dramas and “Marty Supreme” and “One Battle After Another” nominated as comedies.
The other drama nominees were “Hamnet” and “Weapons,” while the other comedy nominees were “Bugonia,” “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Wicked: For Good.”
“The Bad Guys 2,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Zootopia 2” were nominated in the animation category, while “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” “John Candy: I Like Me,” “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” and “The Perfect Neighbor” were nominated in the documentary feature category.
Television nominations went to “Frasier,” “Mid-Century Modern,” “Hacks,” “The Studio,” “The Pitt,” “Pluribus,” “Death by Lightning,” “The Penguin” and “The Traitors,” among others.
The winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 27 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus. Also at the ceremony, director Ang Lee will be presented with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker Award, editors Arthur Forney and Robert Leighton will receive ACE Career Achievement Awards and YouTube’s Kim Larson will receive the ACE Visionary Award.
American Cinema Editors is an honorary society of film editors established to honor the art, craft and business of film editing more than 75 years ago.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical)
“F1”
Stephen Mirrione, ACE
“Hamnet”
Chloé Zhao, ACE
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE
“Sentimental Value”
Olivier Bugge Coutté
“Sinners”
Michael P. Shawver
“Weapons”
Joe Murphy
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)
“Bugonia”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE
“Marty Supreme”
Ronald Bronstein
Josh Safdie
“One Battle After Another”
Andy Jurgensen
“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
Bob Ducsay, ACE
“Wicked: For Good”
Myron Kerstein, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“The Bad Guys 2”
Jesse Averna, ACE
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Nathan Schauf
“Zootopia 2”
Jeremy Milton, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Becoming Led Zeppelin”
Dan Gitlin
“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Stacy Goldate, ACE
“John Candy: I Like Me”
Shane Reid
Darrin Roberts
“Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music”
James Lester
Oz Rodríguez
“The Perfect Neighbor”
Viridiana Lieberman
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
“aka Charlie Sheen – Part One”
Ed Greene, ACE
“Billy Joel: And So It Goes – Episode 1”
Kris Liem
James Pilott
Steven Ross
“Mr. Scorsese – All This Filming Isn’t Healthy”
David Bartner
“Sean Combs: The Reckoning – Official Girl”
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Jeremy Siefer
Jack Gravina
Benji Kast, ACE
Adam Goldstein
Jonathan Miller
“Pee-wee as Himself – Part One”
Damian Rodriguez
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
“Frasier (Murder Most Finch)”
Russell Griffin, ACE
“Mid-Century Modern (Tee’d Off)”
Peter Chakos
“The Upshaws (Love Thy Neighbor)”
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
“The Bear (Bears)”
Joanna Naugle, ACE
“The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)”
Stacy Moon
“Hacks (I Love LA)”
Susan Vaill, ACE
“Only Murders in the Building (The House Always…)”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
“The Studio (The Promotion)”
Eric Kissack, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
“Andor (Who Are You?)”
Yan Miles, ACE
“The Pitt (6pm)”
Mark Strand, ACE
“Pluribus (We is Us)”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
“Severance (Chikhai Bardo)”
Keith Fraase, ACE
“Severance (Cold Harbor)”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)
There was a tie in the category, that’s why there are 4 nominees
“The Gorge”
Frederic Thoraval, ACE
“Mountainhead”
Bill Henry, ACE
Mark Davies
“The Thursday Murder Club”
Dan Zimmerman, ACE
“A Winter’s Song”
Yvette M. Amirian, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
“The Beast in Me (The Last Word)”
Shelby Siegel, ACE
“Black Mirror (USS Callister: Into Infinity)”
Tony Kearns
“Death by Lightning (The Man from Ohio)”
Joseph Krings, ACE
Anna Hauger, ACE
Michael Ruscio, ACE
Joe Leonard, ACE
“Dying for Sex (It’s Not That Serious)”
Laura Weinberg
Steve Welch, ACE
“The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)”
Henk van Eeghen, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
“Conan O’Brien Must Go (Austria)”
Matthew Shaw, ACE
Brad Roelandt
“Love on the Spectrum (Episode 7)”
Leanne Cole
Gretchen Peterson
John Rosser
Rachel Grierson-Johns
“The Traitors (Let Battle Commence)”
Patrick Owen
James Seddon-Brown
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
“Jimmy Kimmel Live! (S24 E3273)”
Jason Bielski
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Medicare Advantage)”
Anthony Miale, ACE
“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special”
Paul Del Gesso
Christopher Salerno
Ryan Spears
Sean Mcilraith, ACE
Ryan Mcilraith
Daniel Garcia
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
“Bob’s Burgers (Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening)”
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
“Love, Death + Robots (Spider Rose)”
Matt Mariska
Valerian Zamel
“South Park (Twisted Christian)”
David List
Nate Pellettieri
BEST EDITED SHORT
“All The Empty Rooms”
Erin Casper, ACE
Stephen Maing
Jeremy Medoff
“The Final Copy of Ilon Specht”
Tim Johnson
Mónica Salazar
“Gyopo”
Mengyao Mia Zhang
“The Second”
Tony Zhou
“Technicians”
Lindsay Armstrong
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
Luis Barragan – California State University, Fullerton
Evan Nowack – Chapman University
Keaton Schallhorn – University of Oklahoma