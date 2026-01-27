ACE Eddie Nominations Show Oscar-Nominated Film Editors More Love With ‘F1,’ ‘Marty Supreme’

The five films nominated for Oscars in film editing — “F1,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners” — have also been nominated for the American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, ACE announced on Tuesday.

The ACE Eddie Awards splits feature films into separate drama and comedy categories, with “F1,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners” nominated as dramas and “Marty Supreme” and “One Battle After Another” nominated as comedies.

The other drama nominees were “Hamnet” and “Weapons,” while the other comedy nominees were “Bugonia,” “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Wicked: For Good.”

“The Bad Guys 2,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Zootopia 2” were nominated in the animation category, while “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” “John Candy: I Like Me,” “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” and “The Perfect Neighbor” were nominated in the documentary feature category.

Television nominations went to “Frasier,” “Mid-Century Modern,” “Hacks,” “The Studio,” “The Pitt,” “Pluribus,” “Death by Lightning,” “The Penguin” and “The Traitors,” among others.

The winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 27 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus. Also at the ceremony, director Ang Lee will be presented with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker Award, editors Arthur Forney and Robert Leighton will receive ACE Career Achievement Awards and YouTube’s Kim Larson will receive the ACE Visionary Award.

American Cinema Editors is an honorary society of film editors established to honor the art, craft and business of film editing more than 75 years ago.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical)

“F1”

Stephen Mirrione, ACE

“Hamnet”

Chloé Zhao, ACE

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE

“Sentimental Value”

Olivier Bugge Coutté

“Sinners”

Michael P. Shawver

“Weapons”

Joe Murphy

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

“Bugonia”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE

“Marty Supreme”

Ronald Bronstein

Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another”

Andy Jurgensen

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

Bob Ducsay, ACE

“Wicked: For Good”

Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Bad Guys 2”

Jesse Averna, ACE

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Nathan Schauf

“Zootopia 2”

Jeremy Milton, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

Dan Gitlin

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Stacy Goldate, ACE

“John Candy: I Like Me”

Shane Reid

Darrin Roberts

“Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music”

James Lester

Oz Rodríguez

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Viridiana Lieberman

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“aka Charlie Sheen – Part One”

Ed Greene, ACE

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes – Episode 1”

Kris Liem

James Pilott

Steven Ross

“Mr. Scorsese – All This Filming Isn’t Healthy”

David Bartner

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning – Official Girl”

Evan Wise, ACE

Charles Divak, ACE

Jeremy Siefer

Jack Gravina

Benji Kast, ACE

Adam Goldstein

Jonathan Miller

“Pee-wee as Himself – Part One”

Damian Rodriguez

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“Frasier (Murder Most Finch)”

Russell Griffin, ACE

“Mid-Century Modern (Tee’d Off)”

Peter Chakos

“The Upshaws (Love Thy Neighbor)”

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“The Bear (Bears)”

Joanna Naugle, ACE

“The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)”

Stacy Moon

“Hacks (I Love LA)”

Susan Vaill, ACE

“Only Murders in the Building (The House Always…)”

Shelly Westerman, ACE

“The Studio (The Promotion)”

Eric Kissack, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

“Andor (Who Are You?)”

Yan Miles, ACE

“The Pitt (6pm)”

Mark Strand, ACE

“Pluribus (We is Us)”

Skip Macdonald, ACE

“Severance (Chikhai Bardo)”

Keith Fraase, ACE

“Severance (Cold Harbor)”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)

There was a tie in the category, that’s why there are 4 nominees

“The Gorge”

Frederic Thoraval, ACE

“Mountainhead”

Bill Henry, ACE

Mark Davies

“The Thursday Murder Club”

Dan Zimmerman, ACE

“A Winter’s Song”

Yvette M. Amirian, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

“The Beast in Me (The Last Word)”

Shelby Siegel, ACE

“Black Mirror (USS Callister: Into Infinity)”

Tony Kearns

“Death by Lightning (The Man from Ohio)”

Joseph Krings, ACE

Anna Hauger, ACE

Michael Ruscio, ACE

Joe Leonard, ACE

“Dying for Sex (It’s Not That Serious)”

Laura Weinberg

Steve Welch, ACE

“The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)”

Henk van Eeghen, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

“Conan O’Brien Must Go (Austria)”

Matthew Shaw, ACE

Brad Roelandt

“Love on the Spectrum (Episode 7)”

Leanne Cole

Gretchen Peterson

John Rosser

Rachel Grierson-Johns

“The Traitors (Let Battle Commence)”

Patrick Owen

James Seddon-Brown

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! (S24 E3273)”

Jason Bielski

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Medicare Advantage)”

Anthony Miale, ACE

“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special”

Paul Del Gesso

Christopher Salerno

Ryan Spears

Sean Mcilraith, ACE

Ryan Mcilraith

Daniel Garcia

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

“Bob’s Burgers (Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening)”

Stephanie Earley, ACE

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

“Love, Death + Robots (Spider Rose)”

Matt Mariska

Valerian Zamel

“South Park (Twisted Christian)”

David List

Nate Pellettieri

BEST EDITED SHORT

“All The Empty Rooms”

Erin Casper, ACE

Stephen Maing

Jeremy Medoff

“The Final Copy of Ilon Specht”

Tim Johnson

Mónica Salazar

“Gyopo”

Mengyao Mia Zhang

“The Second”

Tony Zhou

“Technicians”

Lindsay Armstrong

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Luis Barragan – California State University, Fullerton

Evan Nowack – Chapman University

Keaton Schallhorn – University of Oklahoma