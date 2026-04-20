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Critics Choice Awards Set Date for 2027 Ceremony

Steve Pond

The Critics Choice Association also signs a two-year renewal with E! for its annual ceremony

Steve Pond
Critics Choice Awards - Chelsea Handler
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The Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the Critics Choice Association announced on Monday.

With the exception of 2016, when the show was moved from its usual mid-January slot to Dec. 11, this is the earliest the ceremony has ever taken place. For the second year in a row, the 2027 show will be the first major awards show of the new year and will take place one week before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards.

The Critics Choice Awards have generally taken place within a week of the Globes, with the Globes happening first 17 times and Critics Choice going first 15 times. Both awards shows are chosen by critics and journalists, and both honor both film and television work.

Oscar statues adorn the stage before the start of the 98th Academy Awards nominations (Credit: Valeria Macon / AFP)
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The Critics Choice ceremony will air on E! and also air live on both coasts on the USA Network. This will be the third year in a row for the deal with E!, with the CCA and E! signing a two-year renewal that will run through 2028.

The CCA is the largest critics organization in North America, composed of more than 500 critics and journalists. Nominations for the Critics Choice Awards will be announced on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Critics Choice announcement is the latest in a flurry of additions to next year’s awards calendar that have been announced in the wake of the Academy’s April 7 release setting next year’s Oscars for March 14. Since then, the Directors Guild of America chose a Jan. 30 date, the Producers Guild of America opted for Feb. 27, the Actor Awards locked in a Feb. 28 ceremony and the Film Independent Spirit Awards confirmed March 6 for its show.

The SAG actor statue is displayed on the red carpet in 2025
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Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond is TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards and has been writing and overseeing awards coverage on the site since 2009. He spent decades writing about film, television, music and the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Premiere, New York Times, Playboy and many other publications. He is the author of…

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