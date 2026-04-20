Critics Choice Awards Set Date for 2027 Ceremony

The Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the Critics Choice Association announced on Monday.

With the exception of 2016, when the show was moved from its usual mid-January slot to Dec. 11, this is the earliest the ceremony has ever taken place. For the second year in a row, the 2027 show will be the first major awards show of the new year and will take place one week before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards.

The Critics Choice Awards have generally taken place within a week of the Globes, with the Globes happening first 17 times and Critics Choice going first 15 times. Both awards shows are chosen by critics and journalists, and both honor both film and television work.

The Critics Choice ceremony will air on E! and also air live on both coasts on the USA Network. This will be the third year in a row for the deal with E!, with the CCA and E! signing a two-year renewal that will run through 2028.

The CCA is the largest critics organization in North America, composed of more than 500 critics and journalists. Nominations for the Critics Choice Awards will be announced on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Critics Choice announcement is the latest in a flurry of additions to next year’s awards calendar that have been announced in the wake of the Academy’s April 7 release setting next year’s Oscars for March 14. Since then, the Directors Guild of America chose a Jan. 30 date, the Producers Guild of America opted for Feb. 27, the Actor Awards locked in a Feb. 28 ceremony and the Film Independent Spirit Awards confirmed March 6 for its show.