‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Sinners,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ Win Make-Up and Hair Styling Awards

“Frankenstein,” “Sinners” and “One Battle or Another” won the feature-film awards at the 14th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which were held on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

“Frankenstein” won in the Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics category, while “One Battle After Another” won for Best Contemporary Make-Up and Best Contemporary Hair Styling and “Sinners” won for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling.

“Frankenstein” and “Sinners” are nominees in the Oscars Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, while “One Battle After Another” made the Oscar shortlist but was not nominated. (The Academy treats makeup and hairstyling as one word each, while the guild hyphenates make-up and treats hair styling as two words.)

Since the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards were created with the current lineup of categories in 2016, all but two of the Oscar winners for Best Makeup and Hairstyling have first won awards from MUAHS. Seven winning films have been honored in the MUAHS Best Period and/or Character Make-Up category, five in Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics, two each in Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling and Best Contemporary Make-Up and one in Best Contemporary Hair Styling. (Six of the Oscar winners had taken awards in more than one MUAHS category.)

In the television categories, the winners were “The Studio,” “Palm Royale” and “Saturday Night Live,” with two wins each, and “Stranger Things,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special” with one each.

Other winners included Disney’s childrens series “Skeleton Crew,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” video, Walmart’s “WhoKnewVille” commercial and theatrical productions of “The Monkey King” and “Frankenstein.”

Also at the ceremony, “Weapons” star Amy Madigan was presented with the Distinguished Artisan Award, while honorary awards went to make-up artists Michael Johnston and Greg Nelson and hair stylist Judy Alexander Cory.

The show took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and was hosted by actress Rachael Harris.

The winners:

Feature-Length Motion Picture

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Heba Thorisdottir, Mandy Artusato

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Ken Diaz, Siân Richards, Ned Neidhardt, Allison LaCour, Lana Mora

Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Mike Hill, Megan Many

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Ahou Mofid, Gina Maria DeAngelis, Sacha Quarles

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Shunika Terry-Jennings, Elizabeth Robinson, Tene Wilder, Jove Edmond, Sherri B. Hamilton

Television Series – Limited, Miniseries or Movie for Television

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“The Studio” (Apple TV +)

Jorjee Douglass, Gillian Whitlock, Robin Glaser, Cassie Lyons, James Freitas

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV +)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie DelPrete, Rory Gaudio, Alyssa Goldberg

Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

“Stranger Things: Season 5” (Netflix)

Barrie Gower, Mike Mekash, Duncan Jarman

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Studio” (Apple TV +)

Vanessa Price, Alexandra Ford, Lauren McKeever

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV +)

Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Tiffany Bloom, Anna Quinn, Jill Crosby

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Madison Bermudez

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and/or Prosthetics

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Amy Tagliamonti, Joanna Pisani, Kim Weber

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC, Disney+)

Marion Rogers, Brittany Spaulding, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon, Regina Rodriguez

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special” (NBC)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Amanda Duffy Evans, Gina Ferrucci, Brittany Hartman

Children and Teen Television

Best Make-Up

“Skeleton Crew” (Disney+)

Samantha Ward, Sonia Cabrera, Cristina Waltz, Alexei Dmitriew, Adina Sullivan

Best Hair Styling

“Skeleton Crew” (Disney+)

Lane Friedman, Nanxy Tong-Heater, Richard DeAlba, Roxane Griffin

Commercials & Music Videos

Best Make-Up

“Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’” (YouTube)

Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran

Best Hair Styling

“Walmart ‘WhoKnewVille’ Holiday Campaign” (all platforms)

Dean Banowetz, Amber Nicholle Maher, Johnny Lomeli, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai

Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)

California Regional Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling

“The Monkey King” (San Francisco Opera)

Jeanna Parham, Christina Martin, Erin Hennessy, Maur Sela

Broadway and International Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling

“Frankenstein” (Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

Lisa Ruth Zomer, Thomas Richards-Keyes, Timothy Santry

Honorary Awards

Distinguished Artisan Award: Amy Madigan

Vanguard Award: Michael Johnston

Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up: Greg Nelson

Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Stylists: Judy Alexander Cory





