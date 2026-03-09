‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Sinners’ Top Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards

“Frankenstein,” “Sinners,” “Zootopia 2,” “Sirât” and “Deaf President Now” have won the feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, which took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

“Frankenstein” won in the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley category, the Golden Reel category that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Sound. “Sinners” was the only film to win two awards, taking prizes in Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR and Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture.

Television winners included “Adolescence,” “Étoile,” “Alien: Earth” and “The Gorge.”

Since the Oscars combined its sound editing and sound mixing categories into a single Best Sound category five years ago, three of the winners in the Golden Reel’s feature effects/foley category have gone on to win the Academy Award. No winners in the other MPSE feature categories have won the sound Oscar.

The other award devoted to sound, the Cinema Audio Society’s CAS Awards, took place on Saturday night and gave its top prize for sound mixing to “F1.”

Also at the show, sound editor Mark Mangini received the Career Achievement Award and producer Kathleen Kennedy received the Filmmaker Award.

The ceremony took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, with Patton Oswalt hosting.

The list of winners:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

“Love, Death + Robots”: “400 Boys”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE

Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE

Foley Artist: Brian Straub MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

“Adolescence”: Episode 2

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake

ADR Editor: Emma Butt

Dialogue Editor: Michelle Woods

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

“Alien: Earth”: “Neverland”

FX on Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, Bradley North MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE

Sound Designers: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Justin Davey MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Tim Walston MPSE, Alec Rubay

Sound Editors: Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Albert Romero

Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidze, Rati Chkhetiani, Levan Tserediani

Foley Artist: Biko Gogaladze

Foley Artists: Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

“Murderbot”: “All Systems Red”

Apple TV

Supervising Sound Editor: Tyler Whitham MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Danielle McBride MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Craig MacLellan

Dialogue Editor: Ève Corrêa-Guedes

Foley Artist: John Elliot

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Zootopia 2”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Supervising Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, Earl Ghaffari

Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker

Sound Effects Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Joel Raabe MPSE, Kimberly Patrick, Cameron Barker

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Angela Ang

Foley Editor: Jordan Myers

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Deaf President Now!”

Apple Original Films

Supervising Sound Editors: Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Jacob Bloomfeld-Misrach MPSE

Foley Supervisor: Adam Méndez

Sound Designers: Samir Foco, Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Michael

Harte, Tom Sayers MPSE

Sound Editor: Adam Armitage

Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis

Foley Editor: Rob Davidson

Foley Artist: Oli Ferris

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International

“Sirât”

NEON

Supervising Sound Editor: Laia Casanovas

Sound Effects Editors: Oriol Donat i Martos, Claudi Dosta Ivanow

Dialogue Editor: Irene Rausell

Foley Editor: Diego Staub

Foley Artist: Miguel Barbosa, Xes Dieguez

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“Sinners”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin A. Burtt

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: David V. Butler MPSE

Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jason W. Freeman MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Frankenstein”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE

Sound Designer: Nathan Robitaille MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann MPSE, Scott Hitchon MPSE, Craig MacLellan, Dashen Naidoo

Foley Editors: Jenna Dalla Riva, Chelsea Body

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

“Predator”: “Killer of Killers”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune MPSE, Will Files MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Sound Designers: Justin Davey MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE, James Miller MPSE

Sound Editors: Luis Galdames MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE, Matt Yocum MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Julie Diaz MPSE, Ailene Roberts MPSE

Foley Editors: Kailyn Jenkins, Jacob McNaughton, Samuel Munoz, Nick Neutra

Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Adam Decoster

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Love + War”

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Nick Caramela

Dialogue Editor: Matt Rigby

Foley Editor: Chris White

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

“The Gorge”

Apple TV

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE, Paul Hackner MPSE

Dialogue / ADR Supervisors: Stephanie Brown MPSE, David V. Butler MPSE

Supervising Foley Editors: Jonathan Klein, Roni Pillischer

Sound Designers: David Farmer MPSE, Dane A. Davis MPSE, Bill R. Dean MPSE, Frederic Dubois MPSE, Darren Maynard MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Javier Bennassar, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Jon Greasley MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Peter D. Lago MPSE

Dialogue Editors: James Morioka MPSE, Kira Roessler

Music Editor: Sally Boldt

Foley Editor: Chris White

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan, Curtis Henderson

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

“Étoile”: “The Hiccup”

Amazon Prime

Music Editor: Annette Kudrak

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

“Wolf King”: “The Rise of the Wolf”

Netflix

Lead Music Editor: Thomas Haines

Music Editor: Steve Bond

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes”: Part 1

HBOMax

Supervising Music Editor: Shari Johanson

Music Editor: Debora Lilavois

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

“Sinners”

Warner Bros.

Music Editor: Felipe Pacheco

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Justin Scott Wilson MPSE

Senior Dialogue Designer: Jaime Marcelo MPSE

Dialogue Designers: Masashi Takada, Ayako Higuchi, Katelyn Limber, Monet Gardiner MPSE, Briana Villarreal

Dialogue Editors: Benjamin Gendron-Smith, Paolo Pavesi, Dominic Roocroft, Kyel Allen, Luke Elliot

Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama

Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

“Ghost of Yōtei”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker

Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Music Editors: Andrew Karboski, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Monty Mudd, Udit Srivathsan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama

Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori

Sound Design Supervisors: Emile Mika, Stephen Schappler, Glen Gathard, Erick Ocampo

Sound Design Leads: Noburo Masuda, Derrick Espino, Andres Herrera, Alex Previty MPSE

Senior Sound Designers: Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Hey, Lorenzo Valsassina, Maria Rascon, Nick Tomassetti, Pete Reed, Robert Castro MPSE, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Tsubasa Ito, Juuso Tolonen

Sound Designers: Yuji Yamagishi, Minoru Tsuchihashi, Taiga Teshima, Charlie Ritter MPSE, Daniel Ramos MPSE, Danny Barboza MPSE, David Goll, Edward Durcan, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Brad Reese, Emiliyan Arnaudov, Chris Norrish, Federico Modanese, Rebecca Heathcote MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE, Jay W. Jennings MPSE, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE

Sound Editors: Nat Allam, Tom Holmes, Florian Titus Ardelean, Jamey Scott MPSE

Senior Foley Editor: Blake Collins MPSE

Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Austin Creek

Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Oneiros”

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Jingman Anita Xu