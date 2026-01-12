‘Sinners,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ Lead Golden Reel Sound Editing Nominations

“One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” led all film nominees for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday morning. Both movies received three nominations: Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR; Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley and Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, “Frankenstein,” “F1,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and the feature documentaries “Becoming Led Zeppelin” and “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” all scored two nods apiece.

The Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley category is the Golden Reel category that most closely corresponds to the Academy Award for Best Sound. Its nominees are “Anemone,” “F1,” “Frankenstein,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

Films that found a spot on the Oscars shortlist for sound but did not make the cut for a Golden Reel nomination are “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” and “Superman.”

On the TV side, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” led the pack with three nominations, followed by “Andor,” “The Bear,” “The Last of Us,” “Love, Death + Robots,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Studio,” “Severance” and “The Beatles: Anthology” with two each.

Winners will be announced at the 73rd annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, March 8, in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, Kathleen Kennedy will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Mark Mangini will collect the Career Achievement Award.

The Cinema Audio Society, which also celebrates achievement in the field of sound, will announced its nominees for the 62nd CAS Awards on Jan. 20.

73rd MPSE Golden Reel Awards Nominations

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

“A Breath Before Dying”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre MPSE

Sound Designers: Evan Dockter, Cat Gensler, Lawrence Reyes

“Love, Death + Robots”: “400 Boys”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE

Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE

Foley Artist: Brian Straub MPSE

“Marvel Zombies”: Episode 1

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Supervising Foley Editor: Jeremy Molod

Sound Designer: Krysten Mate

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, Jamey Scott MPSE

“Rick and Morty”: “Summer of All Fears”

Cartoon Network

Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Corbin Bumeter

Dialogue Editors: James A. Moore, Ricardo Watson, Lee Harting

“Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld”: “Friends”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Wood

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Sound Designers: David W. Collins, Michael Brinkman, Bill Rudolph

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen MPSE, Michael Brinkman, Bill Rudolph

Dialogue Editors: Angela Ang, Chris Cirino, Bobby Garza, Kevin Hart, Carlos Sotolongo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

“Adolescence”: Episode 2

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake

ADR Editor: Emma Butt

Dialogue Editor: Michelle Woods

“The Pitt”: “7:00PM”

HBOMax

Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Kristen Hirlinger MPSE

ADR Editor: Vince Tennant MPSE

“Severance”: “Cold Harbor”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Ribicoff MPSE

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

“Stranger Things: Chapter Four”: “Sorcerer”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Will Files MPSE

Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Ryan Cole MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Korey Pereira MPSE, Graham Terry, Emma Present MPSE

“Task”: “Vagrants”

HBOMax

Supervising Sound Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy

ADR Editor: Mar Heredia

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

“Andor”: “Who Are You?”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Margit Pfeiffer

Supervising ADR Editor: Margit Pfeiffer

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editor: Josh Gold

Dialogue Editor: James Spencer

Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE

“Alien Earth”: “Neverland”

FX

Supervising Sound Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, Brad North MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE

Sound Designers: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Justin Davey MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Tim Walston MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Albert Romero

Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidz, Rati Chkhetiani, Levan Tserediani

“The Last of Us”: “Through the Valley”

HBOMax

Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Randy Wilson

Sound Designers: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mitchell Lestner, Jacob Flack MPSE, Odin Benitez

Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff

Foley Editors: Justin Helle, Ron Mellegers

Foley Artists: Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau, Biko Gogaladze

“Pluribus”: “Pirate Lady”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager MPSE

Sound Designer: Todd Toon MPSE

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Foley Artists: Jason Charbonnaeu, Stefan Fraticelli

“Stranger Things”: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, David Grimaldi MPSE, Katie Halliday, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Christopher Bonis, Nicholas Interlandi, Steve Neal MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE

Foley Editors: Gina Wark, Peter Persaud

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

“The Bear”: “Scallop”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Fuhrer, Matt Snedocer

ADR Editor: John Bowen

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan

“Murderbot”: “All Systems Red”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Tyler Whitham MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Danielle McBride MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Craig MacLellan

Dialogue Editor: Ève Corrêa-Guedes

Foley Artist: John Elliot

“Only Murders in the Building”: “LESTR”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Danika Wikke MPSE, Mathew Waters

Sound Effects Editor: Brad Katona MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Brian Dunlop

Foley Editor: Sanaa Kelley MPSE

Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE

“Side Quest”: “Fugue”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Pete Nicholas, Charlie Campagna

Dialogue Editor: Sean Hessinger MPSE

Foley Editors: John Sanacore MPSE, Nathan Nadell

Foley Artist: Rick Owens MPSE

“The Studio”: “The Golden Globes””

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad MPSE

Foley Supervisor: Randy Wilson

Sound Effects Editor: Lloyd Stuart Martin

Dialogue Editor: Borja Sau

Foley Editor: Justin Helle

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Bad Guys 2”

DreamWorks Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Ken McGill, Julian Slater MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Paul Pirola

Sound Effects Editor: Cathryn Wang MPSE

“Elio”

Disney Pixar

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Supervising Foley Editor: Jordan Myers

Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker

Sound Effects Editors: Steve Bissinger, Jessey Drake MPSE, Richard Gould, Joel Raabe MPSE

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Jana Vance

“Kpop Demon Hunters”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Babcock MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Branden Spencer

Sound Designers: Michael Babcock MPSE, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Trevor Gates, Katie Halliday

Sound Effects Editors: Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Russell Topal MPSE

Foley Editors: Ian Herzon, Beso Kacharava MPSE

“Zootopia 2”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Supervising Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, Earl Ghaffari

Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker

Sound Effects Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Joel Raabe MPSE, Kimberly Patrick, Cameron Barker

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Angela Ang

Senior Music Editor: Kendall Demarest

Foley Editor: Jordan Myers

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

Sony Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Bergh

Sound Designers: Bernard MacMahon, Dan Gitlin

Sound Effects Editors: Nick Bergh, Dan Gitlin

Dialogue Editors: Dan Gitlin, Nick Bergh

“Deaf President Now!”

Apple Original Films

Supervising Sound Editors: Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Jacob Bloomfeld-Misrach MPSE

Foley Supervisor: Adam Méndez

Sound Designers: Samir Foco, Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Michael Harte, Tom Sayers MPSE

Sound Editor: Adam Armitage

Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis

Foley Editor: Rob Davidson

Foley Artist: Oli Ferris

“I Was Born This Way”

Jungefilm

Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Gaston-Bird MPSE

Sound Editors: Lauren Cooper, Lora Cornes

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

HBOMax

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Alexis Soto

“Viktor”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen MPSE

Sound Designers: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE, Nicolas Becker

Sound Effects Editor: Mikkel Nielsen

Dialogue Editor: Kristoffer Salting

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International

“Belén”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Leandro de Loredo

Sound Effects Editor: Tomás Ramos

Dialogue Editor: Lucía Biscayart

Foley Artists: Gabriel Santamaria, Florencia Velardita

“Dong Ji Rescue”

Seventh Art Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Kang Fu MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Music Editor: Fei Yu

Foley Editor: Tie Zheng Wang

“Sirât”

NEON

Supervising Sound Editor: Laia Casanovas

Sound Effects Editors: Oriol Donat i Martos, Claudi Dosta Ivanow

Dialogue Editor: Irene Rausell

Foley Artist: Miguel Barbosa

“Sound of Falling”

MUBI

Supervising Sound Editor: Billie Mind

Sound Designers: Jürgen Scholz, Billie Mind

Dialogue Editor: Sebastian Heyser

Foley Editor: Thomas Köhler

Foley Artist: Maximiliane Pongratz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“Bugonia”

Focus Features

Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Neil Leachman

“F1”

Apple Original Films

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson MPSE, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cota

“Frankenstein”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Stephen Barden MPSE, Dustin Harris MPSE, Danielle McBride MPSE, Jill Purdy MPSE

“One Battle After Another”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Scarabosio

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

“Sinners”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin A. Burtt

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David V. Butler MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jason W. Freeman MPSE

ADR Editor: David V. Butler MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Anemone”

Focus Features

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE

Sound Designer: Steve Fanagan MPSE

Foley Editor: James Tebbitt

Foley Artist: Caoimhe Doyle

“F1”

Apple Original Films

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson MPSE, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

Foley Supervisor: Thom Brennan

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Kim B. Christensen, Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Scott Guitteau

Foley Artists: Sean England MPSE, Heikki Kossi MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

“Frankenstein”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE

Sound Designer: Nathan Robitaille MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann MPSE, Scott Hitchon MPSE, Craig MacLellan, Dashen Naidoo

Foley Editor: Chelsea Body

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox MPSE

“One Battle After Another”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Scarabosio

Sound Designer: Christopher Scarabosio

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Jeremy Molod

Foley Artists: Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama

“Sinners”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Benny Burtt

Supervising Foley Editor: Willard Overstreet MPSE

Sound Designer: Steve Boeddeker

Sound Effects Editor: David Hughes

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Katie Rose

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”: “The Last Straw”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Tess Fournier MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Katie Jackson MPSE, Tim Vindigni MPSE, Vivian Williams MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE

Foley Editor: Nathan Yamaguchi

“Invincible”: “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, Katie Jackson MPSE, Noah Kowalski, Jayson Niner MPSE, Mia Perfetti

Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE

Foley Artist: Carol Ma MPSE

“Predator”: “Killer of Killers”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune MPSE, Will Files MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Sound Designers: Justin Davey MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE, James Miller MPSE

Sound Editors: Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Luis Galdames MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE, Matt Yocum MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Julie Diaz MPSE, Ailene Roberts MPSE

Foley Editors: Kailyn Jenkins, Jacob McNaughton, Samuel Munoz, Nick Neutra

Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Adam Decoster

“Transformers: EarthSpark”: “Legacy of Hope”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, Jacob Cook MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE, Kyle Stockbridge, Vivian Williams MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Christine Gamache, Michael Wessner MPSE

Foley Editors: Tim Vindigni MPSE, Nathan Yamaguchi

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“100 Foot Wave”

HBOMax

Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

Sound Designers: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Eric Di Stefano

Sound Effects Editors: Eli Akselrod, Mika Anami

Dialogue Editor: Max Holland

“The Beatles Anthology: Episode 9”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Alexis Feodoroff, Emile de la Rey, Tim Chaproniere

Sound Designer: Al Sirkett MPSE

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part One”

HBOMax

Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Sound Effects Editor: Tim Obzud

“John Candy: I Like Me”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Christopher Lafaye

“Love + War”

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Nick Caramela

Dialogue Editor: Matt Rigby

Foley Editor: Chris White

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

“Beast of War”

Bronte Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Sam Gain-Emery

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Hayden Riley

Supervising Foley Editor: Steve Burgess

Sound Designer: Lachlan Harris MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jennifer Leonforte, Kiah Roache-Turner

Dialogue Editor: Tom Herdman

Foley Artist: Dylan Burgess

“The Gorge”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE, Paul Hackner MPSE

Dialogue / ADR Supervisors: Stephanie Brown MPSE, David V. Butler MPSE

Supervising Foley Editors: Jonathan Klein, Roni Pillischer

Sound Designers: David Farmer MPSE, Dane A. Davis MPSE, Bill R. Dean MPSE, Frederic Dubois MPSE, Darren Maynard MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Javier Bennassar, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Jon Greasley MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE

Dialogue Editors: James Morioka MPSE, Kira Roessler

Music Editor: Sally Boldt

Foley Editor: Chris White

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan, Curtis Henderson

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Gilmore MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon

Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE

Sound Designer: Justin Davey MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cole MPSE

Foley Editors: Dachi Abesalashvili, Alexander Sanikidze

Foley Artists: Tornike Dzidzikashvili, Biko Gogaladze

“Star Trek: Section 31”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor MPSE

Sound Designer: Michael Schapiro MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Alex Pugh MPSE, Kip Smedley, Andrew Twite

Dialogue Editor: Austin Olivia Kendrick

ADR Editor: Sebastian Sheehan Visconti MPSE

Foley Editor: Darrin Mann, Clay Weber MPSE

Foley Artist: Alyson Dee Moore, Katie Rose

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

“Andor: “What a Festive Evening””

Disney+

Music Editor: Ian Broucek

“Étoile: “The Hiccup””

Amazon Prime

Music Editor: John Finklea

“The Last of Us: “Through the Valley””

HBOMax

Lead Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer MPSE

“Severance: “Cold Harbor””

Apple TV+

Music Editors: Lina Glikson, Scott Hanau

“Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer””

Netflix

Music Editors: Evyen Klean, David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

“The Bear: “Soubise””

FX

Music Editors: Jeff Lingle, Jason Lingle

“Love, Death + Robots: “400 Boys””

Netflix

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

“Only Murders in the Building: “The House Always…””

Hulu

Music Editor: Micha Liberman MPSE

“The Studio: “The War””

Apple TV+

Music Editor: Lorena Perez Batista

“Wolf King: “The Rise of the Wolf””

Netflix

Lead Music Editor: Thomas Haines

Music Editor: Steve Bond

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

“The Beatles Anthology: Episode 9”

Disney+

Supervising Music Editors: Tim Chaproniere, Emile de la Rey, Alexis Feodoroff

Music Editors: Tyrone Frost, Claudia Holmstead-Morris, Hunter Jackson

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

Sony Pictures

Music Editors: Nick Bergh, Dan Gitlin, Bernard MacMahon

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part 1”

HBOMax

Supervising Music Editor: Shari Johanson

Music Editor: Debora Lilavois

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

HBOMax

Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE

“Stans”

Paramount PIctures

Music Editor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

“Kpop Demon Hunters”

Sony Pictures Animation

Music Editor: Oren Yaacoby

“Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning”

Paramount Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Cécile Tournesac

Music Editor: Timeri Duplat

“One Battle After Another”

Warner Bros.

Music Editor: Graeme Stewart

“Sinners”

Warner Bros.

Music Editor: Felipe Pacheco

“Wicked: For Good”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editors: Catherine Wilson, Jack Dolman

Supervising Vocal Editor: Robin Baynton

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

“Battlefield 6”

Electronic Arts

Senior Audio Directors: Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Jeff Wilson

Audio Director – Voice : Rob Gardner

Sound Supervisor: Glen Gathard

Dialogue Editorial Supervisor: Eric Marks MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Fonarev

Audio Programmers: Sean Wilson, Clément Visseq, Olle Persson, Adam Philp, Axel Szelag, Gavin Rouse, Ryan Salt

Lead Voice Designers: Patrick Biason, Nick Friedemann

Senior Voice Designers: Chong Aik Ming, Oscar Myrland

Senior Voice Over Designer: Jim Shacklock

Voice Designers: Priscilla Achampong, Chris Chan, Jeff Quinn, Alvaro Vela

Technical Voice Designers: Ernesto Cantillo, Aryo Nazaradeh

Dialogue Editors: Feri Gutierrez, Kimmy Bohlin Keelyn, Daniel Khim MPSE, Matt Klimek MPSE

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Justin Scott Wilson MPSE

Dialogue Designers: Masashi Takada, Briana Villarreal

Dialogue Editor: Dominic Roocroft

“Ghost of Yōtei”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Brad Meyer MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Jareth Turner, Duncan Gillies

Dialogue Designers: Dale Curtis, Benjamin Gendron-Smith, Rory Given, Robert Kubicki, Kevin McClelland, David Pierre, Heather Plunkard, Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad MPSE, HuiYun Tay

Audio QAs: Brianna Wing, Jeric Chapman

“Mafia, The Old Country”

Hangar 13

Audio Lead: Andrej Smoljan

Audio Director: Matt Bauer MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Erik Schmall

Technical Sound Designer: Brian Ploof

Senior Audio Artist: Josh Holloway, Petr Klimunda, Pavel Smely

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

“Borderlands 4”

Gearbox Software

Lead Technical Sound Designer: Jesse Lemons

Lead Audio Programmer: Bob Dudasik

Managing Director of Audio: Mark Petty

Associate Director of Music: Julian Peterson

Expert Music Designer: Christian Pacaud

Music Designer: Joshua Michael Carro

Music Editor: Casey Di Iorio

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 7”

Treyarch and Raven Software

Audio Director: Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey MPSE

Music Editors: Collin Ayers MPSE, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Shaun Chen MPSE, Scott Eckert MPSE, Jacob Harley MPSE, Alex Hemlock, Jim Lordeman, James McCawley, Louie Schultz, Kevin Sherwood

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori

Lead Music Designer: Monty Mudd

Supervising Music Designer: Andrew Buresh

Music Designers: Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Kye Cree-Voce, Robert Goodson, Bradley Gurwin, Collin Lewis, Nick Mastroianni, Seira Ishimura McCarthy, Laryssa Okada, Jin Qin MPSE, Kelvin Yuen

Music Implementor: Yuji Yamagishi

“Ghost of Yōtei”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker

Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Music Editors: Andrew Karboski, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Monty Mudd, Udit Srivathsan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

“Battlefield 6”

Electronic Arts

Senior Audio Director: Mari Saastamoinen Minto

Audio Directors: Tom Hite, Nate Iske, David Jegutidse

Lead Sound Designers: Jean Xu, Danijel Djuric, Mikael Grolander, Rasmus Thorup, Warren Post

Lead Technical Sound Designers: Oskar Eriksson, Gaëtan Lourmiere, Braeger Moore, Olivier Paschal, Goncalo Lopes Tavares

Audio Programmers: Jeff Ballard, Adam Philp, Gavin Rouse, Ryan Salt, Sean Wilson, Clément Visseq, Axel Szelag

Senior Technical Sound Designers: Nikola Lukić, Max McCoy

Senior Sound Designers: Chris Burt, Drew Elder, Jack Sandall, Tom Wright, Alexis Marzin

Sound Designers: Tomas Bancroft, Briana Billups, Yanni Caldas, Mike Clarke, Will Dunn, Arvid Lundin, Rodrigo Ruiz Morales, Adam Viger, Dave Vitas, Bryan O. Watkins MPSE, Frédérik White, Heedo Woo, Felix Norton-Barsalou

Technical Sound Designers: Albin Jansson, Aryo Nazaradeh, Thomas Parrish

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama

Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori

Sound Design Leads: Derrick Espino, Noburo Masuda, Alex Previty MPSE, Andres Herrera

Sound Design Supervisors: Glen Gathard, Emile Mika, Stephen Schappler, Erick Ocampo

Senior Sound Designers: Maria Rascon, Ash Read, Pete Reed, Aaron Sanchez, Satsuki Sato, Robert Castro MPSE, Danny Hey, Juuso Tolonen, Nick Tomassetti, Lorenzo Valsassina, TJ Schauer, Tsubasa Ito, Chris Kokkinos MPSE

Sound Designers: Emiliyan Arnaudov, Danny Barboza MPSE, Edward Durcan, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, David Goll, Rebecca Heathcote MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Federico Modanese, Chris Norrish, Daniel Ramos MPSE, Brad Reese, Charlie Ritter MPSE, Taiga Teshima, Minoru Tsuchihashi, Tim Walston MPSE, Yuji Yamagishi

Sound Editors: Nat Allam, Florian Titus Ardelean, Jamey Scott MPSE, Tom Holmes

Senior Foley Artists: Joanna Fang MPSE, Blake Collins MPSE

Foley Editors: Austin Creek, Nick Seaman

“Dispatch”

AdHoc Studios

Technical Sound Designer: Diego Hodge

Sound Designer: Ranger Norton, Paul Ruskay

Sound Editors: Lazar Levine, Nick Mastroianni, Greg Sabitz

Audio Artist: Khayyam Mirza

Editors: Zack Winlaw, Zack Alves

“Ghost of Yōtei”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Brad Meyer MPSE

Supervising Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Adam Lidbetter

Audio Programmers: Apoorva Bansal, Krish Ragaratnam

Sound Designers: Safar Bake, Jack Bell, Erik Buensuceso, Sam Day, Bob Kellough MPSE, Josh Lord MPSE, Mattwo Lupieri, David Philipp, Lorenzo Piani, Pete Reed, Flávia Taconi, Chris Walasek

Technical Sound Designer: Grey Davenport

Sound Effects Editor: Pete Hanson MPSE

Sound Implementers: Chris Bolte, Jessie Chang, Jasper Corcoran

Senior Foley Editors: Blake Collins MPSE, Joanna Fang MPSE

Audio QAs: Jeric Chapman, Brianna Wing

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Carb Pot”

Beijing Film Academy

Supervising Sound Editors: Chang Xuying, Ling Mei

“Damned”

Savannah College of Art and Design

Supervising Sound Editor: James Michael Slukhinsky

“Dancing Spiders Play Jazz in Nooks”

University of Michigan

Supervising Sound Editors: Renata Schmult

“A Darker Place: Cases from the DCA”

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Evan Nowack

“El Corazón”

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Will Henley

“Moksha”

The Netherlands Film Academy

Supervising Sound Editors: Faas Brester, Jan Verburg

“Oneiros”

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Jingman Anita Xu

“They Made You Into a Weapon and Told You to Find Peace”

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Levi Giger