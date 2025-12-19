Miley Cyrus to Receive Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Fest

Miley Cyrus is the recipient of the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the organization announced on Friday.

At the festival’s film awards on Jan. 3, the Grammy winner will be celebrated for her Oscar-shortlisted original song “Dream as One,” featured in the end credits of James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (in theaters now).

“A musician who needs no introduction, Miley Cyrus is a force in everything she does,” said festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Her song ‘Dream as One’ from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is already a triumph, resonating with audiences around the globe.”

“Dream as One,” performed by Cyrus with music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen, also appears on the original soundtrack to the “Avatar” sequel. Franglen was also Oscar shortlisted for his composition of the film’s original score.

A child actress before launching her music career, Cyrus won Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys for “Flowers” and earned another Grammy earlier this year for her collaboration with Beyoncé. She’s currently nominated for a Grammy for her visual pop album “Something Beautiful.”

Cyrus joins previously announced honorees Timothée Chalamet (Spotlight Actor of the Year), Michael B. Jordan (Icon Award), Rose Byrne (Breakthrough Performance Award), Leonardo DiCaprio (Desert Palm Achievement Award), Ethan Hawke (Career Achievement Award), Kate Hudson (Icon Award), Adam Sandler (Chairman’s Award) and Amanda Seyfried (Desert Palm Achievement Award), as well as the teams behind “Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth (Visionary Award); “Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal (Vanguard Award); and “Sentimental Value,” Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning (International Star Award).