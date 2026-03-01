Actor Awards 2026: Start Time, Where to Watch and More Details

This Sunday marks the 32nd Actor Awards (known before this year as the Screen Actors Guild Awards), SAG-AFTRA’s annual ceremony celebrating the best film and television performances of the year.

Kristen Bell will host this year’s ceremony for the third time, with presenters including Jacob Elordi, Jessie Buckley, Samuel L. Jackson, Damson Idris, Yerin Ha and more.

On top of their own value, the Actor Awards can be an important stop on the road to the Academy Awards, with actors like Buckley and Timothée Chalamet having the chance to solidify their leads in the Oscars race. The supporting categories, meanwhile, have the chance to bring clarity to two of the season’s wildest races — or to throw them into further disarray.

But when are the Actor Awards, and where can you watch them? Read on to find out.

What time do the Actor Awards start?

The Actor Awards will be held on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Are they stremaing?

Yes, the Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Are they on TV?

No, the Actor Awards are a Netflix-exclusive telecast.

Will there be a red carpet?

Prior to the show, Paige DeSorbo and Scott Evans will host The Actor’s Red Carpet pre-show live on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Who is nominated at the Actor Awards?

The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role closely resemble their Oscar counterparts, with one difference each. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons (replacing the Oscar-nominated Wagner Moura) are nominated in the male category, while Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti (replacing the Oscar-nominated Renate Reinsve) and Emma Stone are nominated in the female category.

There are four more Oscars departures in the Supporting categories, with Miles Caton, Paul Mescal, Odessa A’zion and Ariana Grande nominated instead of Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård. Five of these six total differences involve the Actor Awards nominating an English language nominee where the Oscars picked actors from non-English language features.

Five films are nominated for the Actor Awards’ top prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

Over on the TV side, nominees from last year’s Emmys are mixed with actors who are vying for a slot in this year’s ceremony. Emmy winners like Noah Wyle, Britt Lower and Owen Cooper mix it up with new contenders like Jason Bateman, Claire Danes and Rhea Seehorn.

In Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the nominees are “The Diplomat,” “Landman,” “The Pitt,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus.” Meanwhile, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series includes “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Studio.”