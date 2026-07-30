Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ TV Series Picked Up at Paramount+

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Alicia Silverstone’s “Clueless” TV show found a new home at Paramount+, which has given the project a series green light and is set to film in Los Angeles, TheWrap has learned.

The actress will reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in the project, which picks up 30 years after the events of the original film. A logline for the series reads, “beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel “clueless” all over again.”

“‘Clueless’ is coming home,” Jane Wiseman, Paramount+ head of originals, said in a statement. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

The news comes just months after the project, which was revealed to be in development at Peacock back in April 2025, was dropped by the NBCUniversal-owned streamer.

With the development commitment, CBS Studios was developing the project in collaboration with Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group, though Universal Television exited the project after Peacock did. CBS Studios had intended to shop the series around, resulting in the pick up at Paramount+.

“Clueless” marks the latest addition to the Paramount+ slate under its new executive team led by Wiseman and Paramount Direct to Consumer Chief Cindy Holland. The streamer has greenlit originals including “Laird,” starring Kenneth Branagh, limited series “Fear Not” starring Anne Hathaway, “9/12” starring Jeremy Strong and “Discretion” starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. The platform also gave renewals for “Dutton Ranch” and “The Madison,” produced by Taylor Sheridan.

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage via Fake Empire, and Jordan Weiss. Silverstone, Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and original film producer Robert Lawrence also serve as executive producers.