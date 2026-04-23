‘Clueless’ Sequel Series With Alicia Silverstone Dropped at Peacock

Alicia Silverstone’s “Clueless” sequel series won’t make it to air — at least not on Peacock.

The proposed show, which was revealed to be in development at the streamer back in April 2025, would have seen Silverstone reprise the role of Cher and also serve as executive producer, along with the Amy Heckerling, who directed and wrote the 1995 comedy, and producer Robert Lawrence. Plot details were not revealed at the time, other than it would follow Cher years after the events of the movie.

CBS Studios was developing the project in collaboration with Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group — which has now exited the project.

But there’s still hope for the show, as an individual with knowledge told TheWrap CBS Studios is invested in the IP and still plan to develop the project and shop it around to other buyers.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are attached to write and executive produce through their Fake Empire banner. They previously teamed on “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl.”

Jordan Weiss, who created the Kat Dennings Hulu series “Dollface” and the Disney sequel “Freakier Friday,” also served as writer and EP. She was also a writer on the HBO Max animated series “Harley Quinn” and directed and co-wrote 2024’s holiday romcom “Sweethearts” starring Kiernan Shipka.

The “Clueless” IP previously returned with a 1990s era series that did not include Silverstone and ran for three seasons, first on ABC and then on UPN. The show starred Rachel Blanchard (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) as a fashionista matchmaker, and featured the return of several film cast members, including Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Wallace Shawn.

Silverstone reprised her role as Cher in 2023 and wore her signature short-skirted yellow outfit for a Rakuten Super Bowl ad that recreated her famous debate scene from the film.