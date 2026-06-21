Aubrey Plaza Compares ‘Kevin’ Cancelation to NBC Saving ‘Parks & Rec’: ‘Very Disappointing’

Aubrey Plaza praised NBC for not immediately cancelling “Parks & Recreation” back in 2009, while announcing that Prime Video has decided not to move forward with “Kevin” after a single season on Saturday.

“Amazon Prime is not picking up ‘Kevin’ for another season,” she shared on Instagram. “Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive…”

“I remember on the early days of ‘Parks & Rec’ when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters,” Plaza continued. “I was hoping for this for ‘Kevin’ but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe ‘Kevin’ will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow.”

Plaza co-created the adult animated sitcom with Joe Wengert, and voiced her human character Dana amid the show’s colorful cast of pets — played by Jason Schwartzman, Amy Sedaris, Aparna Nancherla, Gil Ozeri, John Waters and Whoopi Goldberg, with guest stars like Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Addison Rae and Jim O’Heir.

“We’re so thrilled to be making this show with the insanely talented Jason Schwartzman,” Plaza, Wengert and fellow EP Dan Murphy said in a statement to TheWrap ahead of the April 20 premiere. “And Jason writing and performing the ‘Kevin’ theme could be the most iconic instance of a character singing his own theme song since ‘Frasier’ poisoned our minds and souls with his tossed salads and scrambled eggs.”

Additional executive producers included Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski and Antonio Canobbio, for Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.