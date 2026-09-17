Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch’s 2026 Pay Dips to $31 Million

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Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch raked in $31.02 million in the company’s 2026 fiscal year, dipping slightly from $33 million in fiscal 2025, according to the company’s latest proxy filing.

The fiscal 2026 package included a $3 million base salary, $8.68 million in stock awards, $2.75 million in option awards, $11.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $3.07 million reflecting a change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings and $2.12 million in “other” compensation.

Murdoch’s “other” compensation included $170,190 for his personal use of the company aircraft, a $14,400 car allowance, $14,400 in 401(k) contributions, $7,722 in life insurance premiums and $1.9 million in residential security.

In June, Murdoch also extended his contract through 2030, which included an increase to the CEO’s target annual bonus to $9 million and target annual equity award to $20 million. The $3 million salary remained unchanged.

The latest executive pay disclosure comes as Fox is poised to acquire Roku for $22 billion in a deal that is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Upon closing the merger, Fox shareholders would own 73% of the combined company, while Roku shareholders will own approximately 27%.

Fox’s Class B shareholders are set to vote on the deal during a special meeting on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. ET, while Roku shareholders will vote during a separate special meeting at 3:30 p.m. ET that same day. In addition to the shareholder vote, the DOJ is currently reviewing the deal and issued a “second request” for more information.

If approved, the deal would cement Fox’s dominance in the free ad-supported streaming space. It would also make the company the second-largest media distributor by viewership share in the U.S., trailing behind YouTube.

Shares of Fox closed at $58.43 apiece on Thursday, up 9% in the past year, 10.9% in the past six months and 66.5% in the past five years, but down 11.4% year to date.