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Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch’s 2026 Pay Dips to $31 Million

The disclosure comes as the media giant’s pending $22 billion Roku acquisition is slated to close in the first half of 2027

lachlan murdoch
Lachlan Murdoch in 2019 (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
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Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch raked in $31.02 million in the company’s 2026 fiscal year, dipping slightly from $33 million in fiscal 2025, according to the company’s latest proxy filing.

The fiscal 2026 package included a $3 million base salary, $8.68 million in stock awards, $2.75 million in option awards, $11.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $3.07 million reflecting a change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings and $2.12 million in “other” compensation.

Murdoch’s “other” compensation included $170,190 for his personal use of the company aircraft, a $14,400 car allowance, $14,400 in 401(k) contributions, $7,722 in life insurance premiums and $1.9 million in residential security.

In June, Murdoch also extended his contract through 2030, which included an increase to the CEO’s target annual bonus to $9 million and target annual equity award to $20 million. The $3 million salary remained unchanged.

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DOJ Taking Closer Look at $22 Billion Fox-Roku Merger

The latest executive pay disclosure comes as Fox is poised to acquire Roku for $22 billion in a deal that is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Upon closing the merger, Fox shareholders would own 73% of the combined company, while Roku shareholders will own approximately 27%.

Fox’s Class B shareholders are set to vote on the deal during a special meeting on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. ET, while Roku shareholders will vote during a separate special meeting at 3:30 p.m. ET that same day. In addition to the shareholder vote, the DOJ is currently reviewing the deal and issued a “second request” for more information.

If approved, the deal would cement Fox’s dominance in the free ad-supported streaming space. It would also make the company the second-largest media distributor by viewership share in the U.S., trailing behind YouTube.

Shares of Fox closed at $58.43 apiece on Thursday, up 9% in the past year, 10.9% in the past six months and 66.5% in the past five years, but down 11.4% year to date.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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