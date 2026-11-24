Netflix has closed its acquisition for the historic Radford Studio Lot for $380 million — a fraction of the $1.85 billion paid by Hackman Capital Partners in 2021.

The move follows a foreclosure auction on Tuesday, which saw a group of lenders led by Goldman Sachs take back the 55-acre property. The streamer struck an agreement with the lenders to close the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to a $380 million purchase price, Netflix agreed to pay a ULA transfer tax, which imposes imposes a 5.5% levy on transactions that exceed $10.9 million. That brings the total price to around $400 million.

Since its opening in 1928, the Radford Studio Center has been home to many classic shows including “Gunsmoke,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Seinfeld,” “That ‘70s Show” and more.

Netflix said its goal is to “maintain operational continuity, retain the existing studio team and strengthen Radford’s position as a premier production destination.” In the near term, productions currently filming on the lot will continue to do so.

The company is also engaging with ZVantage, Zello’s entertainment advisory division, to support the transition and next chapter of the lot through its operating platform, Backlot Studio Services. As part of this engagement, Cinelease will serve as a production equipment provider at the studio, further enhancing the infrastructure and services available to the production community.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we are hopeful that with the partnership of the State of California and the City of Los Angeles, this will be the start of a meaningful new investment in California’s film industry,” Netflix said in a statement. “This city is home to us. We’re excited to keep investing here and finding more ways to entertain the world, while supporting the writers, builders, electricians, drivers, designers and talent who make L.A., California and the entertainment industry so special.”

The acquisition comes more than two decades after Netflix opened its first office in Los Angeles.

Since then company’s local productions have included “Grace and Frankie,” “GLOW,” “Nobody Wants This,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “The Rip” and “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” In 2026 alone, more than 45 Netflix series and films are confirmed to film across Los Angeles.

It also comes as Netflix has been weighing how much studio space they actually need in Los Angeles going forward. The streamer is one of Hudson Pacific Properties’ biggest tenants, leasing over 700,000 square feet of office and production space in the heart of Hollywood.

“We have and continue to have very fruitful, very productive conversations with them,” Hudson Pacific CEO Victor Coleman told analysts in November. “I think we will have some resolution on some levels of that, hopefully by year end, and continuing these conversations positively for them to extend beyond 2031 is looking in the direction that we’re comfortable with.”

In addition to its presence in California, Netflix has been expanding its production footprint in New Mexico. It is also building a new production hub at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, which is expected to open in 2028.