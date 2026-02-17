Paramount Stock Jumps Over 5% as Warner Bros. Reopens Sale Talks

Paramount shares jumped over 5% on Tuesday after Warner Bros. Discovery said it was reopening sale negotiations with CEO David Ellison. The board is giving him until Feb. 23 to deliver his “best and final” offer for the entire company.

WBD’s board said it received a limited waiver from Netflix to reenage for a seven-day period, in which it will discuss the unresolved deficiencies and clarify certain terms in Paramount’s latest amended $30 per share offer. However, it continues to recommend the streamer’s $83 billion deal and is urging shareholders to vote against the Paramount offer. Shareholders will vote on the Netflix deal during a special meeting on March 20 at 8 a.m. ET.

Ellison’s ninth bid includes $43.6 billion of equity commitments from the Ellison family and RedBird Capital Partners and $54 billion of debt commitments from Bank of America, Citigroup and Apollo. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has also made an irrevocable personal guarantee towards $43.3 billion of the equity financing, as well as any damage claims against Paramount.

Additionally, Paramount is offering a 25 cent per share “ticking fee,” which is the equivalent of approximately $650 million cash value that would be paid to shareholders for every quarter the transaction is not closed beyond Dec. 31, 2026, and agreed to cover a $2.8 billion termination fee payable to Netflix, as well as other debt financing commitments. Paramount also said it is open to discussing “contractual solutions to account for the possibility of continuing deteriorating financial performance beyond what WBD is currently projecting for its linear network business.”

Following receipt of the offer, WBD said that a senior representative for Paramount informed the company’s board that it would agree to pay $31 per share if they reopened sales talks, though Ellison emphasized that isn’t his “best and final” proposal.

“Throughout the entire process, our sole focus has been on maximizing value and certainty for WBD shareholders,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Every step of the way, we have provided [Paramount] with clear direction on the deficiencies in their offers and opportunities to address them. We are engaging with [Paramount] now to determine whether they can deliver an actionable, binding proposal that provides superior value and certainty for WBD shareholders through their best and final offer.”

Netflix retains the right to match any offer and expressed confidence that its current deal is “the only certain path to delivering value to WBD’s stockholders.”

“While we are confident that our transaction provides superior value and certainty, we recognize the ongoing distraction for WBD stockholders and the broader entertainment industry caused by PSKY’s antics,” the streamer added.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares jumped 2.3% following the news, while Netflix shares slid 1.4%.

More to come…