Vice Studios Sets Leadership Team Under President Amy Powell

Vice Studios president Amy Powell has filled her executive suite at the global production studio.

The company named Adam Kassan as EVP of scripted film and television and Cat Lawson as EVP of unscripted. Vice also promoted Clair Marshall to head of the international scripted division.

“We now have exceptional IP, an incredible team of creative and production executives, and people across the company who genuinely care about the work. I feel lucky to be building VICE Studios alongside each of them,” said Powell, who was appointed to lead the studio operation last May. “It’s especially meaningful to welcome Adam and Cat as they join our team, and to recognize Claire and Paul [Randle], who’ve been such an important part of building this team to date.”

Powell also announced Paul Randle’s promotion to managing director of Vice Studios UK and global head of business affairs. His previous experience includes House Productions, Amazon Studios and NBCUniversal. All four executives will report directly to Powell.

In his new scripted film and TV executive role, Kassan will spearhead the studio’s global scripted strategy out of the Los Angeles office. He has previously served as president of film and TV at Khalabo Ink Society and EVP at 6th & Idaho with other roles at Scott Free, Paramount Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Miramax.

“VICE Studios thrives at the intersection of culture and creativity,” Kassan said. “This team brings a wealth of experience and a fearless approach to storytelling. Our mission is to deliver projects that push cultural boundaries and resonate globally while staying unapologetically authentic.”

Lawson will oversee the unscripted team on a global scale based out of the UK. She joins from Remarkable Entertainment, part of Banijay UK, where she served as joint managing director. She served as a showrunner and co-creator of Netflix’s “Building the Band,” among other series.

Marshall will also be based in the UK, overseeing scripted development and production across the studio’s international portfolio. She is currently executive producing Season 4 “Gangs of London.”

Other promotions include Joe Ingham as creative director of unscripted in the UK. His recent credits include “Ross Kemp: Lost Boys,” “Into the Void” and “Maternity Broken Trust.” Amir Amirsolimani was also promoted as scripted development producer.

Nate Brown has also been named chief financial officer for the studio, joining from Anonymous Content and with previous experience at Vudu, VICE Media, Broad Green Pictures and Relativity.

Vice Studios said it is set to invest up to $500 million in original content across scripted, unscripted and branded content over the next three to five years. The studio will expand its content across formats including investigative series “Ross Kemp: Lost Boys,” docuseries “Out of Bounds” and creator-led content “Clip Bait with V10.”

The studio also recently acquired the worldwide adaptation rights for gaming franchise “Payday” with partners at Starbreeze Entertainment.

Rosie Taylor will continue as unscripted head of production, and Dixie Linder will continue her role out of the UK as president of Cuba Pictures. Biana Gavin remains head of production for scripted content, overseeing “Gangs of London.”

The U.S. leadership team is spearheaded by vice presidents of scripted Eben Davidson and Dakota DeBellis. Guillermo Garcia continues as head of North American production, based out of Toronto.