YouTube Premium Raises Prices for First Time Since 2023

YouTube Premium is hiking its prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2023.

The company is raising the price of its core plan by $2 to $15.99, while its Premium Lite and Music plans are increasing $1 each to $11.99 and $8.99, respectively. Additionally, the family plan, which allows up to six people in the same household to have access, will increase by $4 to $26.99.

“We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium plans in the U.S. for the first time since 2023 to continue delivering a high-quality experience that supports creators and artists on YouTube,” a company spokesperson shared in a Friday statement to TheWrap. “This change allows us to maintain the features our members value most: ad-free viewing, background play, and a massive library of 300M+ tracks on YouTube Music. We continue to offer several plans, ensuring subscribers can choose the option that works best for them.”

YouTube is the latest to hike prices, following Netflix raising prices across its plans for the second time in over a year in March, Amazon increasing the fee for Prime Video’s ad-free viewing experience and Spotify increasing prices on its various plans in January.

YouTube Music and Premium collectively reach over 125 million subscribers globally — a number that includes trials.

The Premium Lite tier launched in 2025 as a cheaper alternative, now complete with access to downloads and background play for most videos.