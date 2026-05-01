Versant Sells SportsEngine to PlayMetrics

Versant has sold SportsEngine to youth sports management platform PlayMetrics for an undisclosed amount after launching a strategic review of the asset back in November.

The company says the decision to offload SportsEngine reflects its broader strategy of “disciplined capital allocation” and sharpening its focus on its four core growth verticals: business news and personal finance; political news and opinion; golf; and sports and genre entertainment.

“SportsEngine is a high-quality business with a strong offering in the youth sports ecosystem, and we are proud of the platform we’ve built,” Versant Digital Platforms and Ventures president Will McIntosh said in a statement. “This transaction reflects a strong outcome for Versant and positions SportsEngine for continued growth under PlayMetrics’ leadership.”

In addition to SportsEngine, Versant’s portfolio includes cable networks USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and GolfNow. It also acquired cloud-based cinema operating system Indy Cinema Group, FAST channel and free over-the-air digital broadcast network provider Free TV Networks and the AI-powered financial insights platform StockStory.

SportsEngine offers software solutions to more than 16 million athletes, 1.2 million teams and 45,000 organizations, according to its website.

The deal covers its full suite of software and payment products, including SportsEngine HQ for club, league and team management; SportsEngine Motion for studio and class-based sports; SportsEngine Tourney for tournament management; SportsEngine Play for live and on-demand video and training content; and SportsEngine AES for volleyball competition management.

SportsEngine Play has been a key growth driver, expanding from approximately 9,000 streamed events three years ago to an expected approximately 200,000 in 2026, reflecting strong demand for digital engagement and the scalability of the platform.

An insider familiar with the matter previously told TheWrap that Versant received initial interest from about 80 parties for SportsEngine. At the time, the individual pegged its valuation at around $400 million to $500 million. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For PlayMetrics, the acquisition of SportsEngine will strengthen its capabilities as an operating system for clubs, leagues, tournaments and governing bodies, expand its services across the youth sports market and bring new organizations and users onto its platform.

“PlayMetrics has redefined what technology can do for youth sports — and this acquisition accelerates that mission further and faster than we could before,” PlayMetrics CEO Mike Doernberg said. “SportsEngine customers can expect the same great service they rely on today and will gain access to the full depth of technology offerings PlayMetrics has built. Our goal is singular and we won’t stop until we’ve achieved it: build the best platform for youth sports operators.”

Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel and LionTree Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to PlayMetrics. Gibson Dunn acted as legal counsel and Lazard acted as exclusive financial advisor to Versant.