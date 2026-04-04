Blake Lively Urges Public to Not Be ‘Distracted by the Digital Soap Opera’ of Her Justin Baldoni Legal Saga

Blake Lively urged the public to not be “distracted by the digital soap opera” that is her Justin Baldoni lawsuit, blasting the framing of the “celebrity drama” in the news as “irresponsible.”

The actress, who filed a federal lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director in December 2024, issued her statement as the case is set to go to trial next month on three out of 13 claims made against Baldoni, including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

“I’m grateful for the Court’s ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month,” Lively wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories Friday, “and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don’t have the same opportunity to … many of whom I have known and loved deeply in my life, and the countless I’ll never know.”

She added: “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive retaliation I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others.”

Lively then noted that she hoped the Court’s decision showed others that, while it can be “unfathomably painful,” people should speak up for themselves. The “Gossip Girl” alum made sure to next issue a warning regarding the ongoing coverage of her case, writing, “Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a ‘Celebrity Drama’ is not only irresponsible, nut it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story.”

Per Lively, the “physical pain from digital violence is very real,” slamming it as an “abuse” that is “everywhere.” She warned that digital violence is problem not only in the news, but in other communities, including schools.

“If you’re looking, my claims won’t be the first or last time you’ll see examples of the extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare,” she noted. “And it often won’t be directed at celebrities or those who may be able to speak up.”

Additionally, Lively called on her followers to be wary of “digital manipulation,” noting it “affects us all” — even “across the political spectrum.”

Before thanking her fans for their support, Lively vowed that she “will never stop doing [her] part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims.”

“I know it’s a privilege to be able to stand up,” she added. “I will not waste it.” You can read her full statement below.

(Photo credit: Blake Lively/Instagram)

Lively’s statement came a day after Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims from Lively’s explosive December 2024 lawsuit first published in the New York Times. Per the Thursday ruling, only three claims were to proceed to trial, including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation. Lively’s claims of defamation, conspiracy and harassment against Baldoni were tossed out by the judge, however.

In response to the ruling, Sigrid McCawley, a member of Lively’s legal team, told TheWrap, “This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial. For Blake Lively, the greatest measure of justice is that the people and the playbook behind these coordinated digital attacks have been exposed and are already being held accountable by other women they’ve targeted. She looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight.”

“Sexual harassment isn’t going forward not because the defendants did nothing wrong but because the court determined Blake Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee,” she further noted.

Baldoni’s legal team responded not long after, writing on Friday, “Since the first day of this case, when Justin and the other defendants were blind-sighted by these allegations, the legal team on the ground from the beginning have worked extremely long days and nights defending this case through transparency by releasing the actual truthful text messages, and by welcoming and facilitating the release of all documents exhibiting the truth. The defendants were not afraid of the truth. The plan was not only to speak the truth but to also show that same truth over and over again through the presentation of actual evidence. Neither Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath nor any of the other defendants have engaged in the sexual harassment of Blake Lively.”

“Despite our clients being accused of DARVO in defending these claims and despite our client being referred to in writing as a predator, what I said, on behalf of our client’s day one and every day since then is true. Our clients are very good people who have not engaged in this sexual harassment as alleged. As such, they have deserved a vigorous defense which was led through transparency,” lawyer Bryan Freedman added. “It is gratifying to see that the courts ruling confirms what the legal team believed from day one.”