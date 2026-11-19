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Momentum for a federal film tax incentive is building on Capitol Hill as the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act has received fresh bipartisan support from over 60 new co-sponsors across the Senate and House of Representatives.

The legislation was first introduced in September by Republicans Tim Scott, Nathaniel Moran and Brian Jack and Democrats Adam Schiff, Linda Sánchez and Laura Friedman, with David Kustoff, Judy Chu, Mike Carey and Tom Suozzi joining as co-sponsors at the time.