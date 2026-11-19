Momentum for a federal film tax incentive is building on Capitol Hill as the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act has received fresh bipartisan support from over 60 new co-sponsors across the Senate and House of Representatives.
The legislation was first introduced in September by Republicans Tim Scott, Nathaniel Moran and Brian Jack and Democrats Adam Schiff, Linda Sánchez and Laura Friedman, with David Kustoff, Judy Chu, Mike Carey and Tom Suozzi joining as co-sponsors at the time.
On Thursday, new Senate lawmakers who joined as co-sponsors include:
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
- Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
- Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
- Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)
- Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas.)
- Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
- Andy Kim (D-N.J.)
- Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio.)
- Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
- Tim Sheehy (R-Montana)
- Mark Warner (D-Va.)
- Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).
Meanwhile, new House lawmakers signing on as co-sponsors include:
- Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.-1)
- Ken Calvert (R-Calif.-41),
- Vince Fong (R-Calif.-20)
- Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.-5)
- Blake D. Moore (R-Utah-1)
- Brad Sherman (D-Calif.-32)
- Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.-1)
- Andrea Salinas (D-Ore.-6)
- Earl L. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.-1)
- George Whitesides (D-Calif.-27)
- Andy Barr (R-Ky.-6)
- Melanie A. Stansbury (D-N.M.-1)
- David Rouzer (R-N.C.-7)
- Nellie Pou (D-N.J.-9)
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa-1)
- Dave Min (D-Calif.-47)
- Carol D. Miller (R-W.Va.-1)
- Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.-19)
- Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.-24)
- Brendan F. Boyle (D-Pa.-2)
- Marlin A. Stutzman (R-Ind.-3)
- Gilbert Ray Cisneros (D-Calif.-31)
- Mark Alford (R-Mo.-4)
- Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.-37)
- Darrell Issa (R-Calif.-48)
- Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.-3)
- Andrew R. Garbarino (R-N.Y.-2)
- Maxine Waters (D-Calif.-43)
- Thomas H. Kean (R-N.J.-7)
- Luz M. Rivas (D-Calif.-29)
- Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.-5)
- Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.-At-Large)
- John Joyce (R-Pa.-13)
- Christopher R. Deluzio (D-Pa.-17)
- Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.-17)
- Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.-8)
- Ann Wagner (R-Mo.-2)
- Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.-7)
- Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.-14)
- Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.-13)
- Craig A. Goldman (R-Texas-12)
- Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.-8)
- Randy K. Weber Sr. (R-Texas-14)
- Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.-34)
- Daniel Meuser (R-Pa.-9)
- Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.-33)
- Lance Gooden (R-Texas-5)
- Wesley Bell (D-Mo.-1)
- Laurel Lee (R-Fla.-15)
- Eugene Vindman (D-Va.-7)
- Mike Kennedy (R-Utah-3)
- Rob Menendez (D-N.J.-8)
- Tim Moore (R-N.C.-14)
- Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.-6)
- Kevin Hern (R-Okla.-1)
- Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.-12)
- Erin Houchin (R-Ind.-9)
- Ted Lieu (D-Calif.-36)
- Julia Letlow (R-La.-5)
- Tim Kennedy (D-N.Y.-26)
- Harold Rogers (R-Ky.-5)
- Steven Horsford (D-Nev.-4)
- Nicholas A. Langworthy (R-N.Y.-23)
- Steny Hoyer (D-Md.-5)
- Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa-4)
- Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.-2)
- Kevin Kiley (I-Calif.-3)
- Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.-7)
In addition to the lawmakers, the federal film tax incentive has support from President Donald Trump and endorsements from over 200 organizations who are urging for the bill to be passed before the end of the year, including the WGA, DGA and PGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the MPA, the Television Academy, the AFL-CIO, the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), the American Entertainment Alliance (AEA), The Internet and Television Association (NCTA) and the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA).
“The bipartisan coalition for our bill continues to grow, and I’m proud of the support we have gained from members of Congress representing different states across the country,” Schiff said in a statement. “This bill will create new jobs, boost our local economies, and stop the offshoring of film and TV production from leaving the United States, and it’s time we make this much-needed incentive a reality. Given the support from Republicans and Democrats in both chambers and the president, we can get this legislation across the finish line.”