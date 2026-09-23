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Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison After Rape Retrials

The disgraced movie producer learned his fate in New York court on Wednesday, six years after his initial sexual assault conviction

JD Knapp
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court for the retrial of his rape case on May 14, 2026. (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
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Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault.

The disgraced movie producer learned his fate in a Manhattan court on Wednesday, six years after his initial conviction and its subsequent retrials. He faced up to 25 years behind bars, with prosecutors seeking 20.

The Oscar winner was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 for his crimes. However, those guilty verdicts were tossed in 2024 after an appellate judge ruled the high-profile trial was prejudiced against him with testimony from outside the case.

“Harvey will continue to pursue every legal avenue available to him,” Weinstein’s reps shared in a Wednesday statement. “There are serious legal issues that remain to be addressed, and today’s sentence will be reviewed as part of the appellate process.”

Last year, Weinstein was again found guilty of first-degree sexual assault for forcibly subjecting former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley to a sex act in 2006, while he was acquitted on a second charge of sexually assaulting former model Kaja Sokola, also in ’06. In June, fellow accuser Jessica Mann dropped her third-degree rape charge against him after she declined to undergo another retrial following her split decision; her 2013 allegations resulted in a June 2025 mistrial, followed by another mistrial this past May.

Weinstein was also previously sentenced to 16 years in jail for rape and sexual assault in California, but will similarly be resentenced there following an appeal — though, that 2022 conviction was upheld back in June.

He has denied any criminal wrongdoing, with six years already served.

Haley is expected to speak at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred later in the day.

Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in Manhattan criminal court on January 8, 2026 in New York City. The hearing is to determine whether Weinstein receives a new trial after he was convicted of the 2006 sexual assault of Miriam Haley, a one-time production assistant. (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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