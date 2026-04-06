Lil Nas X’s Assault Charges to Be Dropped If He Continues Mental Health Treatment, Obeys All Laws

A Los Angeles judge dismissed Lil Nas X’s felony assault charges on the condition that he enter into a mental health diversion program.

The rapper was arrested and charged with four felonies in August for suspicion of battery on an officer and was subsequently hospitalized for a possible drug overdose.

Judge Alan Schneider determined that his behavior was “aberrant from his normal conduct” and was related to his bipolar diagnosis. He also determined that his assault charges would be cleared as long as he complies with his mental health treatment plans and does not get into any trouble with the law for the next two years, according to Rolling Stone.

The “Old Town Road” singer, whose real name is Montero Hill, attended his court hearing Monday, in which the judge stated that the singer “appears to be doing very well.”

Hill’s defense lawyer Christy O’Connor told the court that the Grammy winner received nearly two months of “absolutely successful” impatient care at The Meadows in Arizona after voluntarily checking himself in. O’Connor also told the court that he meets weekly with a psychotherapist and has psychiatry appointments every three months.

“I’m thankful. Just very thankful. It could have been much worse,” the rapper told Rolling Stone after the hearing. “[I’m] just going through the flow of life.”

The August incident saw the rapper walking around Studio City wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots and charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was facing up to five years in prison if convicted.

The judge will decide in April 2028 whether or not to dismiss the charges for good, so long as Nas meets his orders.