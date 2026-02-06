Guthrie Family Has Still Not Heard From Mother’s Kidnappers After Pleading Video: ‘We Are Waiting for Contact’

The Guthrie family has still not heard from their mother’s kidnappers after posting a video Wednesday pleading for signs of life from her apparent captors.

“Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s brother Camron shared in a new Instagram video Thursday that “we are waiting for contact” while the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, continued.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he said in the post. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

Watch Camron’s full message, posted via Savannah’s social media account, below:

In the video posted by Savannah and her siblings on Wednesday evening, the journalist begged unidentified kidnappers for her mother’s release and for confirmation that she is still alive after going missing late Saturday night.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said in the video. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

As of Thursday, officials in Arizona still believe Nancy Guthrie is alive, five days after she was first reported missing. However, there are still no suspects even after one person was arrested for making an imposter ransom note.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a Thursday press conference that software at Nancy’s Tucson-area home detected someone or something approaching her house early Sunday morning, but confirmed there is no video available as a doorbell camera was removed. He would not comment on possible forced entry or other potential cameras, but did note that zero were found smashed.

The sheriff then reiterated, “We have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect. We’re just not there.” He would not officially rule out any family members being involved, while the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for any pertinent information.