Here Are All the Songs in ‘Irish Wish’

Early-aughts teen queen Lindsay Lohan is having a comeback moment, and her latest Netflix romance is here. The “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” star previously teamed with the streamer on the hit holiday romance “Falling for Christmas.” Now, she’s back — along with director Janeen Damian — for the spring fling, “Irish Wish.”

Lohan stars as book editor Maddie who’s head over heels for the author she works with, Paul (Alexander Vlahos), until he falls in love with her best friend (Elizabeth Tan). Putting her feelings aside, Maddie travels to Ireland for their wedding, where sparks fly with a charismatic photographer (Ed Speleers) until an accidental wish turns her life upside down. She wakes up engaged to Paul and racing toward a walk down the aisle she’s not sure she wants anymore.

Like any good wedding playlist should be, the “Irish Wish” soundtrack is a mix of love songs and danceable, crowd-pleasing classics. And it’s a family affair. You won’t find any of Lohan’s music, but you will find two songs by her sister, Aliana Lohan. Her brother, Dakota Lohan, also appears in the film.

“I feel so happy and blessed whenever I get them involved in anything I do, especially when my sister writes songs for the movies that I do,” Lindsay said in a recent interview with Yahoo Canada. “Her voice is so beautiful and I’m just so proud of her, and Dakota.”

For a complete list of all the songs in “Irish Wish” and an easy-listen widget for the full score, see below:

“For Real” by JoyBird

“I Belong To You” by Caro Emerald

“Armor” by Aliana Lohan

“Wild Irish Heart” by Michael Damian

“Drowsy Maggie” by Studio City Sound Productions

“Just Don’t Know It Yet” by New Hope Club

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Goody Two Shoes” by Adam Ant

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie

“Perfectly Imperfect” by Declan J Donovan

“Comin’ Home” by Aliana Lohan

Along with the soundtrack of needle drop, the film also has a score from “Falling for Christmas” and “Home Before Dark” composer Nathan Lanier. Here’s the full score:

